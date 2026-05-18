How The Texas Longhorns Can Win the SEC Championship in 2026

The Texas Longhorns are entering their third year as members of the SEC, and despite playing in the conference championship during their inaugural year, they have yet to take home a title as the best team in the SEC.

That's something that Texas hopes to change in 2026 after a 9-3 regular season that disqualified the Longhorns from both the conference championship and the college football playoff bracket. With the best reported preseason odds to take home the conference title, here's what the Longhorns will need to do to cement their place as the best group within the conference.

Texas Can't Afford Many Losses In A Tough Conference Schedule

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with quarterback Arch Manning (16) during a timeout in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the SEC featuring some tough competition in 2026, including many rising teams that may pull themselves up from mid-tier status, the Longhorns can't afford the same losses that prevented them from the championship game last season.

The Longhorns will be playing the same three teams that bested them in 2025, with a season-opener against Ohio State, followed by games against Florida and Georgia. Texas also plays some teams that will be new potential contenders, with LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee building talented rosters and overhauling their programs over the offseason.

To cap it off, the highly-contentious Lone Star Showdown will take place at the end of the regular season, testing Texas' mettle as it travels to College Station to meet an extremely hungry Texas A&M team that seeks to beat the Longhorns for the first time since the rivalry series was reinstated.

This schedule presents many pitfalls for the Longhorns to fall through, replicating the difficulty of 2025 with the added pressure of being preseason favorites for the second year in a row. This year, however, Texas seems much better prepared to handle these challenges, bringing in the No. 3 transfer portal with weapons like wide receiver Cam Coleman to make the most out of quarterback Arch Manning's potential last year before he heads into the 2027 NFL Draft.

Texas also has a much more experienced team than in 2025, building an offensive line with a combined 5,806 career snaps, many with experience in the SEC. These additions help to solve several of last year's problems, with a lack of offensive explosiveness and poor offensive line performance severely limiting the Longhorns in their losses to both Ohio State and Florida.

If the Longhorns want a chance to clinch a conference championship spot, they must win at least 10 regular season games, especially capitalizing off of potential statement wins against Ohio State and Georgia.

It's likely that the Longhorns will play Georgia or Texas A&M in the championship game if they make it to Atlanta, with both teams following Texas in predictions and looking toward strong regular seasons. If the Longhorns want to actually bring the title home this year, they must step into the game with a tone-setting, peak performance from the first quarter — and carry it out until the end.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.