Brennan Marion is Remembering His Texas Career Completely Wrong

Former Texas Longhorns assistant coach Brennan Marion spent just one season in Austin, but clearly made an impression on the fanbase.

A young, bright coaching mind, many Texas fans wanted him to take over as offensive coordinator in order to relieve Steve Sarkisian of play-calling duties, allowing the head coach to delegate responsibilities.

But after some of Marion's recent comments regarding his time at Texas, it's unlikely fans still feel that way.

Brennan Marion: Colorado's 2026 O-Line is Better Than 2022 Texas

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Marion, now the offensive coordinator at Colorado under Deion Sanders,

"Obviously, being in the Big 12 before when I was at Texas, I know other than Texas Tech, it hasn't drastically changed as far as the players," Marion told The Athletic. "Our O-line is better than what we had at Texas other than we don't have Kelvin Banks. Offensive line-wise, we're better than we were at Texas. We're bigger. We're more physical. This will be the best offensive line that I've ever had."

The best offensive line he's ever had? It certainly is a bold take from Marion considering that the Buffs lost offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal this offseason, to the LSU Tigers.

On top of that, saying "other than Banks," who was arguably the best offensive tackle in the country at his peak, is a fairly important piece to suddenly eliminate from the argument just in order to strengthen your side.

During Marion's one season at Texas in 2022, the Longhorns had multiple future NFL Draft picks along with some All-Conference standouts.

Here are a few of the most important members of the Texas offensive line that season:

It's important to note that not all of these players had yet proven themselves at Texas in 2022, but the overall talent was obvious.

- Kelvin Banks Jr. (first-round pick)



- Christian Jones (fifth-round pick)



- DJ Campbell (sixth-round pick)



- Junior Angilau (2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection)



- Hayden Conner (sixth-round pick)



- Jake Majors (All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2023, program-record 56 starts)



- Cole Hutson (member of Joe Moore Award finalist group in 2023, '24)



- Cameron Williams (sixth-round pick)

This isn't to say that Colorado won't have a talented offensive line this season, as the team went out and added multiple standout o-linemen from the portal. But it's clear that Marion is leaning more his obvious Buff bias instead of looking at things from a wider lens.

The 2026 Colorado offensive line still has much to prove, especially with some of the embarrassing results the team has produced the past few years. Until further notice, the 2022 Texas offensive line has the edge here.

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