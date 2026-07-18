Former Texas Starter Looking to Return to College Football Next Season

The Texas Longhorns are about to begin fall camp ahead of a highly-anticipated 2026 season on the Forty Acres.

But in the process, a former Texas starting offensive lineman is looking to join the party with a potential extra year of eligibility.

Per reports from OnTexasFootball, former Texas offensive lineman Cole Hutson is the latest player to file an age-based eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA in hopes of being granted an injunction that would allow him to play one final year of college football.

Hutson played four years at Texas where he played in 48 games with 23 starts, before going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. He received a rookie minicamp invite with the Dallas Cowboys.

Could Cole Hutson Rejoin the Texas Roster?

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Hutson's lawsuit against the NCAA comes so late in the offseason that it's hard to imagine him being able to rejoin a Texas roster that has already distributed notable NIL money to many of the team's new additions, particularly on the offensive line. But it's impossible to rule anything out, and Hutson would certainly be a major addition to the 2026 roster this late in the offseason.

The Longhorns added five new offensive lineman out of the portal this offseason, including Laurence Seymore (Western Kentucky), Melvin Siani (Wake Forest), Jonte Newman (Texas A&M), Dylan Sikorski (Oregon State) and Paris Patterson Jr. (Arkansas).

After all, the primary goal for many players seeking another year of eligibility is centered around the potential of a six-figure NIL package that most high-level Power 4 teams are able to offer.

If money wasn't an issue, the Longhorns would likely welcome back Hutson with open arms, as he could slot in as a Week 1 starter on the offensive line. Perhaps Texas can crunch some numbers in order to make Hutson's return a realistic one from a financial standpoint for both sides.

Though many fans hate to see multiple lawsuits filed by players, these athletes are simply doing what is in their best financial interest.

Ahead of what was supposed to be his last home game as a Longhorn this past November against Texas A&M, Hutson reflected on his college career while speaking to the media.

"The friends I've made in the past, what life is going to be like in the future, all kind of honed into one moment and the honor I'll have that walking out on that field for one of the my last time is is exciting and also bittersweet, but at the same time, I've cherished my time here, and hopefully I made a big enough impact for the younger guys to see, and when I walk on that field, it will just be another game. And so I'm excited."

Hutson and the Longhorns got the last laugh with a 27-17 win over Texas A&M.

Now, he'll be looking to extend his college football memories if the lawsuit is successful and he is granted another year of eligibility.

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