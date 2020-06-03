LonghornsCountry
Burt, Gibson earn Big 12 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships

Longhorn Country Staff

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas football and track and field athlete John Burt and diver Alison Gibson have been named recipients of the 2019-20 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships, the Big 12 Conference office announced Monday.

Criteria for these awards include a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, participation in at least two years of intercollegiate athletics at the scholar-athlete’s respective institution and completion of athletics’ eligibility. The scholar-athletes also must graduate from their respective member institutions within 15 months of their selection as postgraduate scholarship recipients and are expected to enroll in graduate/professional schools within two years of graduation. Three faculty representatives, one senior woman administrator and one director of athletics form the selection panel for the awards.

Burt is one year into his Master’s program for Sport Management at The University of Texas. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Communication & Leadership in May 2019.

Gibson plans to pursue a master’s degree in Advertising at The University of Texas starting in Fall 2020. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Advertising in May.

The scholarships are named in honor of the late Dr. Prentice Gautt, a former Big 12 Conference staff member and student services’ pioneer who passed away in March 2005. To date, the Big 12 has provided over $3.5 million for postgraduate education. The individual grants for these winners have been at $10,000 since 2013-14.

