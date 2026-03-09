5 Players Who Must Step Up For Texas Longhorns in Spring Camp

The Texas Longhorns open their spring practice schedule on Monday, ushering in a new football season on the Forty Acres.

Across their transfer portal and recruiting classes, the Longhorns have 41 players joining the roster in 2026, and the coming month provides Texas to establish some early chemistry in all three phases of the game.

As position battles commence and plans are beginning to be made, here are five Longhorns who could see spring practices have increased importance towards their 2026 roles.

Derek Williams Jr., Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) and defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrate after Littleton intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After considering using the transfer portal earlier this offseason, Williams decided to return to the Longhorns for his redshirt junior season. And his retention could be of very high relevance to new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

In spring practices, Williams could have the opportunity to make himself the frontrunner for the second safety spot next to Jelani McDonald. That reality is helped by the absence of former five-star recruit Jonah Williams, who is in the middle of the baseball season.

Brandon Baker, Offensive Lineman

Texas Longhorns lineman Brandon Baker (73) before a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images | Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images

With the addition of Melvin Siani through the portal from Wake Forest, Baker is expected to shift to the interior of the offensive line. He has the size to make a comfortable transition inside at 6-4, 308 pounds.

The ultimate ease, or lack thereof, of his move to guard could be on display over the coming month, as well as insight into which side head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood plan to line him up. If all goes well for Baker in the lead-up to the fall, he could enter his junior season under the watchful eye of NFL scouts.

Justus Terry, Defensive Lineman

Justus Terry on Texas Longhorns Visit | Justus Terry on X

Terry played in 10 games over his true freshman season, seeing increased playing time as the year went on. In 2026, he could be one of Texas' top candidates for a second-year leap.

The former five-star recruit was lauded by edge coach LaAllan Clark last summer for his versatility. Following his three-solo-tackle performance against Georgia, Sarkisian highlighted Terry's work ethic. Within a crowded defensive line room again, Terry could see his skillset used across Muschamp's front — a productive spring practice schedule may show what his potential breakthrough entails.

Sterling Berkhalter, Wide Receiver

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter (84) gestures as he scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Towson Tigers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Berkhalter was a late transfer portal addition from Wake Forest after tallying 30 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns as a Demon Deacon last season. He boasts a 6-3 frame and physical skillset, but will need to earn his snaps, with fellow-transfer Cam Coleman ahead at the X spot and the likes of Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V and Kaliq Lockett also in the room.

For Berkhalter, the spring schedule is an important period of first impressions as he joins a talented, versatile receiving corps, looks to build a connection with quarterback Arch Manning and get into the rotation as a source of depth and experience.

Ty'Anthony Smith, Linebacker

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Smith was a standout late in the 2025 season, especially in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, when his two fourth-quarter interceptions clinched the victory for the Longhorns. His athleticism and tackling ability, paired with those of Pittsburgh transfer Rasheem Biles, create the prospect of a special linebacker duo in the middle of Muschamp's new defense.

Yet with a new coordinator and incoming players comes increased competition. Transfers Justin Cryer and Markus Boswell and five-star recruit Tyler Atkinson have helped reload Texas' linebacker room after impactful exits months ago. Smith could have work to do to certify his role in this group, even as a veteran returner with captain-level upside for Muschamp.

The process to doing so begins tomorrow.