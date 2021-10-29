‘Dicker The Kicker’ On Doorstep of Longhorns History vs. Baylor

Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    ‘Dicker The Kicker’ On Doorstep of Longhorns History

    With just three points on Saturday, no Texas Longhorns kicker will have more points for a career than Cameron Dicker
    Author:

    Cameron Dicker will live on in Texas Longhorns lore for Gus Johnson’s ‘Dicker the Kicker’ call after Dicker’s game-winning field goal against Oklahoma in 2018.

    But, on Saturday against Baylor, Dicker could etch his name in the Texas record book as its highest-scoring kicker.

    Dicker enters the Baylor game with 356 points. Two points ahead of him is Dusty Mangum, who has held the record for most points by a Texas kicker since finishing his UT career with 358 points in 2004.

    Mangum took that record from Phil Dawson, who held it after scoring 339 points from 1994-97. Dawson, of course, when on to a long NFL career, something Dicker is hoping for when his Texas career ends.

    All Dicker needs on Saturday to claim the record is either three extra points or one made field goal.

    Dicker will probably have a hard time catching the two players ahead of him on the Texas career scoring list regardless of position — Ricky Williams (452) and Cedric Benson (404).

    But, there are a couple of other UT records he could claim by the end of the season.

    Dicker is fourth on the all-time made field goals list at Texas with 55. Three made field goals ahead of him are Kris Stockton and Jeff Ward (58). One made field goal ahead of them, at the top of the list, is Dawson (59).

    Dicker’s career numbers suggest Dawson’s record is in jeopardy. Dicker has eight made field goals entering the Baylor game, and he’s never made fewer than 14 field goals in a season in his career. If history holds, Dicker should catch and pass Dawson on this list.

    Plus, Dicker is five field goal attempts (74) behind Dawson, who attempted 79 for his career. In front of Dicker is Jeff Ward (78), Russell Erxleben (78) and Stockton (77).

