September 29, 2021
Cameron Dicker Named Semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy award
A standout college athlete performs well not only on the field but also in the classroom.

On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker was named as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, an award that recognizes college football’s top scholar-athletes.

Only two Longhorns have won this award previously: Dallas Griffin (2007) and Sam Acho (2010).

The Austin, Texas native has been responsible for the Longhorns’ place-kicking and kickoffs for the last four seasons and has also been the Longhorns' primary punter in 2021. His performance, while strong his freshman year, has been inconsistent at times.

Throughout his career, Dicker has converted 48 of his 67 career field goal attempts, along with 180 made PATs. His field goal career record of 324 points puts him fifth on Texas’s all-time scoring list and third among Longhorn kickers.

So far this season, Dicker has only converted one of three field-goal attempts, yet his record is perfect from point-after attempts (23-23). Dicker’s failure to convert field goal attempts, as well as his muffed punt (Arkansas game) raise concern, but head coach Steve Sarkisian has continued to stand by his kicker:

"At first I was (concerned), but then you think about it: The guy missed a 52-yard field goal the other night. In the NFL, if you make that kick, you get a standing ovation," Sarkisian said. "There's lofty expectations for Cameron this year. He's performed at a high level."

Nevertheless, Dicker has executed in crucial moments throughout his career. Most notably, Dicker hit a walk-off field goal, allowing the Longhorns to beat the Oklahoma Sooners in 2018.

Dicker’s next chance to perform will be on Saturday when the Longhorns take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

