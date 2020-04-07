LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Can Texas Get to 10 Regular Season Wins? Draft Kings Thinks The Longhorns Are Awfully Close

Chris Dukes

As we get closer to the scheduled start of the 2020 NCAA football season, Draft Kings recently updated its over-under win totals for 2020. 

'Win totals are a great way to see what the wagering community thinks of your team for 2020,” Draft Kings writes.

Draft Kings takes wagers on how many games each team will win in the regular season. Conference championship games, bowl games and playoff contests are not a part of the equation. 

Texas' current number is 9.5 wins. The team's highest regular-season total under Tom Herman has been nine wins in 2018, the year the Longhorns beat Georgia to win the Sugar Bowl. 

Should Texas finish on the over side of this projection it would represent a big step forward in year four of the Herman regime. 

Texas hasn't won 10 regular-season games in the same year since 2009, the last time the Longhorns went to the national title game. 

Here are the Big 12 totals for this fall:

  1. Oklahoma 10.5
  2. Texas 9.5
  3. Oklahoma State 8
  4. Iowa State 7.5
  5. TCU 7.5
  6. Baylor 7
  7. Kansas State 6
  8. West Virginia 6
  9. Texas Tech 5.5
  10. Kansas 3

Clemson leads all team totals at 11.5, while Ohio State is second at 11.

Alabama (10.5), Georgia (10) and Florida (10) lead the SEC, Oregon leads the Pac-12 (9.5), Notre Dame (10) leads independents and Boise State (10) leads all Group of 5 schools.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns OL Removes Name From Transfer Portal

Denzel Okafor's return would bolster the Texas depth chart

Chris Dukes

Texas Hires New Women's Basketball Coach

Vic Schaefer is a Texas native and two-time National Coach of the Year

Chris Dukes

Two Former Longhorns Named to NFL's All-Decade Team

Earl Thomas and Justin Tucker have both gone on to successful NFL careers after their time on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

2018 Red River Showdown to be featured on FS1 tonight

The Longhorns’ clash with Oklahoma in 2018 was the highest-scoring game in the rivalry’s history.

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 4, Rodrique Wright

Wright was part of Mack Brown's stellar 2002 recruiting class

Tomer Barazani

Texas Finishes Seventh in Sports Illustrated's 'DBU' Rankings

Sports Illustrated's scoring system attempted to determine which school produces the best defensive back talent

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Recruits of All Time - No. 5, Jackson Jeffcoat

The second-generation star was a huge get for the Texas program

Tomer Barazani

Potential Breakout Longhorns: Jake Smith

Our new series takes a look at Texas players with the most breakout potential

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Makes the Cut for Playmaking Linebacker

The Longhorns have made a good impression on Baltimore Maryland's Aaron Willis

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns offer Florida Defensive Back

Jaylin Marshall flashes his raw talent on film

Chris Dukes