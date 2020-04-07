Can Texas Get to 10 Regular Season Wins? Draft Kings Thinks The Longhorns Are Awfully Close

As we get closer to the scheduled start of the 2020 NCAA football season, Draft Kings recently updated its over-under win totals for 2020.

'Win totals are a great way to see what the wagering community thinks of your team for 2020,” Draft Kings writes.

Draft Kings takes wagers on how many games each team will win in the regular season. Conference championship games, bowl games and playoff contests are not a part of the equation.

Texas' current number is 9.5 wins. The team's highest regular-season total under Tom Herman has been nine wins in 2018, the year the Longhorns beat Georgia to win the Sugar Bowl.

Should Texas finish on the over side of this projection it would represent a big step forward in year four of the Herman regime.

Texas hasn't won 10 regular-season games in the same year since 2009, the last time the Longhorns went to the national title game.

Here are the Big 12 totals for this fall:

Oklahoma 10.5 Texas 9.5 Oklahoma State 8 Iowa State 7.5 TCU 7.5 Baylor 7 Kansas State 6 West Virginia 6 Texas Tech 5.5 Kansas 3

Clemson leads all team totals at 11.5, while Ohio State is second at 11.

Alabama (10.5), Georgia (10) and Florida (10) lead the SEC, Oregon leads the Pac-12 (9.5), Notre Dame (10) leads independents and Boise State (10) leads all Group of 5 schools.

