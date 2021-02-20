Casey vs. Card: QB Position Preview

NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

What's Next After Ehlinger?: Longhorns QB Position Preview

With Sam Ehlinger gone, who is the new man under center?
Author:
Publish date:

Sam Ehlinger's mind was made up by halftime down in San Antonio. With the NFL dream perhaps dwindling, it was time for the Texas quarterback to bet on himself and jump to the next level. 

That might have been the best decision made by the senior under center. With a new head coach in the mix, there's no telling if he'd be the starter moving forward. That all would come down to Steve Sarkisian. 

Texas will have a legitimate quarterback battle for the first time since 2017. Before that, it was who would be the backup in Tom Herman's system. After Casey Thompson beat out Shane Buechele, it was his job for taking. 

Now, Thompson is back in a battle for the starting role for 2021. 

The redshirt junior gave himself a pretty quality audition in Herman's final game at the Alamo Bowl. He finished 8-of-10 passing for 170 yards and four touchdowns. If not for Bijan Robinson's three-touchdown game on the ground, here's your game MVP. 

Alas, he'll need a new audition. Thompson will take on Hudson Card once more, this time for the leading role of QB1. 

READ MORE: Position Preview: Who can replace Caden Sterns?

Sark's hands-on approach with quarterbacks has made his eye keen addressing the man in the pocket. So far, his list of gunslinger alums includes Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Jake Locker, Cody Kessler, Sam Darnold, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones.

Is Thompson the next in line? How about starting fresh with Card? 

Card, a former four-star recruit from Lake Travis, played in two games during his first year in Austin. Both were in blowout outings to which he tallied a total of 16 yards on the year. 

Thompson and Card both will have massive shoes to fill. Ehlinger ended his career as one of the most successful quarterbacks in Texas history. He finished second in completions (923), passing yards (11,436), total offense (13,343), passing touchdowns (94), and total touchdowns (127).

Meanwhile, Thompson has played in seven games. Card has played in seven snaps. 

Sarkisian and the offense are in line for a great problem. The short-term solution could be running it back with Thompson the begin the new campaign. Then again, the battle is wide open for Card to leap in the depth chart for 2021 and beyond. 

READ MORE: Position Preview: Can Ja'Tavion Sanders Make A Splash at TE?

If not struggle, perhaps the defense will help Texas finally take control of the Big 12 rankings. In 2022, the Longhorns could be fresh with 2022 No.2 QB prospect Maalik Murphy. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound signal-caller has the chance to be the next "it" quarterback to transcend the position. 

Sarkisian's long history of developing quarterbacks should give Texas a boost to begin a new era. Sometimes having a quarterback battle means there's a problem. 

This isn't one of those times. 

CONTINUE READING: Bijan Robinson as Longhorns Heisman Candidate? RB Position Preview

GettyImages-1293707538
Football

Casey vs. Card: QB Position Preview

With Sam Ehlinger gone, who is the new man under center

texas field flags
News

Longhorns Hire N.C. State's Glasscock as Director of Player Personnel

The Texas Longhorns made a critical addition to their off-the-field staff on Friday, hiring North Carolina State's Billy Glasscock as their director of player personnel

USATSI_15387877
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Shaka Smart Named to Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Watch List

Texas Longhorns Basketball Head Coach Shaka Smart Named to Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Watch List

USATSI_15376290
Football

Will Joshua Moore Have a Breakout Season? WR Position Preview

Will Joshua Moore Have a Breakout Season? Wide Receiver Position Preview

42V4U4ZNTBFPPK3VLOBQSZUUUE
News

Texas Gains Commitment From Elite In-State WR

Steve Sarkisian gained a major commitment on Thursday night, when elite in-state wideout Evan Stewart pledged his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

GettyImages-1231190249
News

Dak Prescott, McConaughey Offer Aid To Texas Homeless Weather Shelter

As a result of the dangerous winter weather in Texas, homeless shelters and non-profits are working overtime trying to offer help to citizens.

GettyImages-1293682816
News

Bijan As Longhorns Heisman Candidate? RB Position Preview

Texas will be banking on Bijan Robinson's production to carry the weight in 2021

GettyImages-1293705949
News

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the NCAA has extended college football's recruiting dead period until the end of the spring.