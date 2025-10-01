CFB Analyst Has Doubts About Texas and Manning Heading Into Florida
Texas enters its Florida matchup this week 3-1 and is a 7.5-point favorite against the Gators as the team prepares to travel to the Swamp. Despite an improved look to the offense and a consistently productive defense, there are some doubters as to who will win the Longhorns' first conference matchup.
ESPN analyst Heather Dinich is one analyst who believes the Texas Longhorns should be on upset alert heading into their game against Florida.
Dinich Expresses Concern For Texas and Manning in Florida Matchup
"I’m just not sold on the Longhorns right now,” Dinich said, according to On3. “And look, that atmosphere in The Swamp is still a tricky place to play, even when the Gators are down. So, can Arch Manning lift up this [Texas] offense against what they believe in Gainesville to be a very talented team?"
The Swamp is one of the more hostile environments in the SEC and will be quarterback Arch Manning's first contest in conference this season. After a slow start offensively, Manning seemed to find his stride against Sam Houston more than a week ago, throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns, as well as two rushing touchdowns.
Compared to his Saturday counterpart, Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, Manning has been much more impressive. Lagway, one of the nation's most talented quarterbacks, has struggled to start the 2025 season. Currently, Lagway has five passing touchdowns and six interceptions, five of which came against a top-five opponent in LSU.
"Can DJ Lagway provide the spark that Billy Napier has been looking for from these guys, like he did in the second half of last season," Dinich said. "If they can, Texas can be in trouble because they have yet to get a win against a Power opponent.”
Texas has only faced one power four opponent thus far, losing to now No. 1 Ohio State 14-7 in week one. While they do not have a win yet, either against a Power Four or conference opponent, they have been given very little opportunity to do so.
Saturday's contest against Florida will be an excellent opportunity to gauge whether or not Texas's offense is strong enough to help power the team through the season, or if they really do struggle against higher-tiered opponents.
The game, set to take place in the Swamp in Gainesville, Florida, will start at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. With two quarterbacks looking to find their stride for the rest of the season, Saturday's game could give a good glimpse into the real potential of Manning and Lagway.