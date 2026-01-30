The Texas Longhorns Are Ready To Fire On All Cylinders Around Arch Manning In 2026

This time last year, it was a possibility, but now it's reality: Arch Manning is truly the future of the Texas Longhorns.

The first half of his first season of full-time starting got off to a rocky start against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but by the time the season finale against the Texas A&M Aggies and the bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines came around, any doubt of the signal caller's skill was put to rest.

And just like last season, expectations are already into the heavens for the nephew of five-time NFL MVP Peyton and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, only this time, it's much more justified.

Texas Now Has the "Firepower" To Operate Around Arch Manning?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

On Thursday afternoon's edition of The Paul Finebaum Show, On3's J.D. PicKell joined the show to give thoughts on his QB projections for the 2026 season, and the Burnt Orange slinger was in at number three, behind only Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

"The excitement to me is what's around Arch now in Austin," said PicKell. "As well as he played down the stretch, you're still watching a couple of those games thinking, 'Hey, if we can get some guys that can secure some of those catches,' like the Georgia game is a great example, whether they catch the ball or not in these instances probably doesn't change all that much, but there were three massive drops."

Those drops were critical and were part of a gut-wrenching 35-10 loss to the Bulldogs that truly tanked their hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

But now, thanks to some work done in the transfer portal, the Longhorns look more ready than ever with Arch Manning under center.

"The addition of Cam Coleman, they go in the portal and get two solid running backs from across the P4," continued PicKell. "I just feel Texas has the legitimate firepower that Steve Sarkisian is used to having. I'm getting excited about the system as well as Arch Manning's progress from where he was last year, carrying over to 2026."

In addition to snagging Coleman from the Auburn Tigers, arguably the hottest transfer portal pickup of the offseason thus far, the team also picked up running backs Raleek Brown from Arizona State and Hollywood Smothers from North Carolina State to boost the running back game after Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter both hit the transfer portal shortly after the season.

The Longhorns open their 2026 campaign with a hosting of the Texas State Bobcats in Austin at DKR on Saturday, September 5.