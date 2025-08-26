CJ Baxter Speaks on Texas Longhorns' 2023 Recruiting Class Readiness to Lead
Steve Sarkisian has created a pipeline of talent as he heads into his fifth season at the helm of the Texas Longhorns. From a 5-7 first season to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, the Longhorns' string of talent seems in no rush to stop anytime soon with the way Sarkisian has recruited at Texas.
One of the turning points for the Sarkisian era with the Longhorns was the Texas 2023 recruiting class, which ranked as the No. 3 recruiting class in the country for the cycle per On3 and finished No. 1 in the conference while still in the Big 12.
Now, as the class heads into its third year in the program, looking to be leaders on the Longhorns squad. A recruiting class, which was headlined by multiple five-stars, including the No. 1 player in the country, quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and the No. 1 running back in the country, CJ Baxter.
The Longhorns Class of 2023 is Ready to Lead the Charge
Baxter spoke at a players' media availability on Monday, where the third-year running back detailed how Manning has been leading all offseason now as the Longhorns' starting quarterback, as he shared a story about how he, Manning, and fellow class of 2023 recruit wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. race to be the first guy into the Longhorns facility.
"His name is what it is, he is Arch Manning, but at the end of the day, that guy works his behind off, he wants to be great," Baxter said. "We share locations on our phone, and I would leave the house at 5:30 in the morning just to see if I can beat him to the facility, and I can't. I haven't been able to be him or DeAndre yet to the facility, that goes to show what type of guy he is."
Moore, although not as touted as the other two five-stars, the former four-star prospect and No. 21 wide receiver prospect in the 2023 cycle out of Los Alamitos (C.A.), has carved a valuable role on the Longhorns offense, as he projects to be the secondary go-to guy behind Ryan Wingo.
Baxter also mentioned his position group member, class of 2023 three-star recruit running back Quintrevion Wisner out of DeSoto (TX), who, paired up with Baxter, could make for one of the best running back combinations in the country.
"We came in together, so there's nothing more that we want to see each other succeed," Baxter said. "When I went down last year and he stepped up, that made me so happy, genuinely it made me happy because nobody knew he was going to do that, nobody expected it, but I knew he was going to do it, us in the building we knew it so he deserves everything he got and what's coming for him in the near future."
The class of 2023 also brought in another offensive player who's touted for a big role in the 2025 season, as former three-star prospect Trevor Goosby takes over at left tackle. The Longhorns' 2023 recruiting class also featured a flurry of defensive players who are expected to be key contributors, including cornerback Malik Muhammad and linebacker Liona Lefau, among many others.