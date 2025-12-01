Texas Longhorns PFF Grades, Snap Counts From Impressive Texas A&M Win
The Texas Longhorns put together the exact type of game they needed to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they downed the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, 27-17, on Friday night in Austin.
After the game, coach Steve Sarkisian made sure the College Football Playoff selection committee knew where he stood on Texas’ fate.
“A lot of the pundits think they’re the No. 1 team in the country,” Sarkisian said. “We just beat them by 10.”
With Texas still alive, here is how the Longhorns graded out against the Razorbacks, according to PFF.
How PFF Graded the Texas Offense
Tight ends were the stars of the show for Texas, with Spencer Shannon and Jack Endries taking the Longhorns’ top two spots. Shannon’s shine came through his impressive run blocking, while Endries’ came through his aerial impact.
Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ offense:
- TE Spencer Shannon, 15 snaps, 84.3 (overall grade)
- TE Jack Endries, 65 snaps, 75.0
- LT Trevor Goosby, 68 snaps. 72.5
- HB Quintrevion Wisner, 53 snaps, 70.2
- C Connor Robertson, 68 snaps, 69.3
- QB Arch Manning, 68 snaps, 69.1
- TE Nick Townsend, 11 snaps, 62.3
- WR Emmett Mosley V, 51 snaps, 61.4
- LG Cole Hutson, 68 snaps, 61.0
- RT Brandon Baker, 68 snaps, 60.5
- WR Parker Livingstone, 32 snaps, 59.1
- RG DJ Campbell, 68 snaps, 58.9
- WR Ryan Wingo, 53 snaps, 54.9
- HB CJ Baxter, 15 snaps, 54.9
- WR Daylan McCutcheon, five snaps, 49.1
- WR DeAndre Moore Jr., 40 snaps, 48.6
How PFF Graded the Texas Defense
Middle linebacker Liona Lefau was by far the Longhorns’ best defender against the Aggies. Lefau recorded an 84.7 run defense grade, an 83.0 tackling grade and a 78.6 coverage grade, putting him a whole head and shoulders above the other Texas defenders.
Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ defense:
- MLB Liona Lefau, 46 snaps, 86.8 (overall grade)
- CB Kobe Black, 33 snaps, 81.9
- DE Ethan Burke, 46 snaps, 76.0
- CB Warren Roberson, 22 snaps, 66.7
- DE Lance Jackson, 21 snaps, 66.3
- SS Michael Taaffe, 68 snaps, 65.1
- SS Xavier Filsaime, 12 snaps, 64.0
- MLB Ty’Anthony Smith, 25 snaps, 63.2
- OLB Trey Moore, 68 snaps, 60.1
- FS Jonah Williams, one snap, 60.0
- CB Kade Phillips, 16 snaps, 59.5
- DT Alex January, 31 snaps, 59.4
- DT Cole Brevard, 23 snaps, 59.3
- DT Hero Kanu, 38 snaps, 59.0
- OLB Brad Spence, 16 snaps, 58.8
- CB Graceson Littleton, 52 snaps, 58.6
- DE Justus Terry, seven snaps, 58.3
- SS Jelani McDonald, 57 snaps, 56.9
- CB Malik Muhammad, 62 snaps, 56.5
- DT Maraad Watson, 27 snaps, 55.3
- CB Wardell Mack, three snaps, 55.1
- OLB Colin Simmons, 60 snaps, 50.6
- DE Colton Vasek, two snaps, 50.4
- CB Jaylon Guilbeau, three snaps, 44.3
- DT Travis Shaw, nine snaps, 32.3