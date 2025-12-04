Texas Longhorns Top Transfer Portal Needs After National Signing Day

The Texas Longhorns wrapped up the 2025 regular season dramatically after knocking off the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies last Friday night. And while the season hasn't completely ended for the Longhorns, as they are still clinging to marginal hope for one of the final spots in the College Football Playoff, coming in ranked No. 13 in the recent rankings, the Longhorns have already set their sights on the future.

Wednesday was the beginning of the early signing day period, in which several high school recruits make their commitments official by putting pen to paper, officially signing with the program of their choice. For the Longhorns, it was a busy day, having 23 total signees on the very first day of early signees, currently with the No. 8-ranked class in the nation per 247Sports.

However, while the Longhorns signed numerous talented players with several four and five-star recruits, at multiple positions, making up the bulk of the Longhorns' recruiting class. While the talent is evident in the class, some will need time to develop, and as Texas looks to once again compete for a national championship, there are some holes the Longhorns will have to patch with the transfer portal.

What Needs to be Addressed?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception during the second half. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Here are three position groups the Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian may need to address once the transfer portal window opens.

Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell (52) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns' offensive line play this season was rough to say the least, which was to be expected as they replaced four out of the five starters from the previous season. However, even then, it was still a rough watch to see the Longhorns try to protect Arch Manning, who was sacked 23 times and hit numerous more times throughout the year.

And once again, Texas will have to undergo a remake of its offensive line, losing left guard Cole Hutson and right guard DJ Campbell, both of whom are playing out their final season of eligibility. While the Longhorns may have their tackles set for the future, with right tackle Brandon Baker still having multiple years left on the team, and depending on the decision from left tackle Trevor Goosby.

The Longhorns signed three offensive linemen on Wednesday: four-star John Turntine III and three-stars Nicolas Robertson and Kaden Scherer. And while the trio is very talented, they will need time to develop into starting-caliber players at the college level.

Where the Longhorns will have to address is in the interior of their offensive line, which gave the offense many problems this season. Bringing in multiple experienced guards, with some having the ability to move over to center, should be one of the main focuses for the Longhorns in the transfer portal.

Running Back

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs for yards past Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It was not a very fruitful season for the Longhorns' running back room, as they were plagued with injuries and inconsistent play throughout the year. So much so that Texas failed to have a running back rush for 1,000 or more yards for the first time since Sarkisian arrived in Austin.

The running back room also may look slightly different with both Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter Jr. being NFL draft eligible, perhaps or otherwise looking for a change, the pair may have to make a decision between turning pro and coming back. Other names still in the running back room are Christian Clark, James Simon, and Ricky Stewart Jr.

The Longhorns made a big addition to the squad, signing five-star running back Derrek Cooper, who could be a day-one starter once he arrives on campus. Regardless of other factors and decisions being made within the running back room, Texas should target a running back who can carry the load as a true bell cow runner.

Linebacker

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Longhorns may lose one of the biggest pieces of their defense with star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. having a difficult decision whether to declare for the NFL Draft, as one of the most talented junior players in the country, or return for his senior season. What is certain is that the Longhorns will lose senior linebacker Trey Moore, who is wrapping up his final year of eligibility.

Texas made some huge additions to the linebacker spot on signing day, securing the signings of the No. 1 linebacker in the country in five-star Tyler Atkinson, talented four-star Kosi Okpala, and three-star Rocky Cummings.

While down the line these additions could become huge, especially those of Atkinson and Okpala, the Longhorns should undoubtedly look to add a veteran presence at the position to both help out the development of the young players and to play a big part in the defense next season.