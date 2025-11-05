Colin Simmons Has Been Unstoppable in These Statistics for the Texas Longhorns
The No. 13 Texas Longhorns have had a rocky first half of football in 2025, but their second half has made up for it tremendously.
One major aspect that has kept the foundation of Steve Sarkisian's team strong through the year has without a doubt been the Texas defense, from only allowing 14 points to a high-octane Ohio State Buckeyes offense, to nearly shutting out the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in their 23-6 Red River victory, the Longhorn defense has been a textbook showing of consistency through the year.
And one reason they have been so consistent throughout the campaign? Edge rusher Colin Simmons.
Simmons Leads The SEC in Sacks Since Week 7
Alongside linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and safety Michael Taaffe, Simmons has been a cornerstone of the Burnt Orange defense, and even more so in recent weeks.
Since Week 7 of the college football season, Simmons is the NCAA's sack leader with 6.5 takedowns, is tied for first with two fumbles forced, is second in pressures on the quarterback with 23, and is seventh in quarterback hits with nine.
The Duncanville, TX native is the reigning Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year after a sensational rookie campaign, which also included a Freshman All-American naming and an SEC All-Freshman team selection.
In that freshman season, Simmons recorded 48 total tackles, 14 of them for loss, nine sacks, and even an interception, proving early on in his collegiate career that he was a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron.
And in Texas' Week 10 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, Simmons strip-sacked Diego Pavia and recovered a fumble while recording 1.5 tackles for loss in a five-tackle day during the 34-31 triumph, giving him his third SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week award in four weeks, also receiving the weekly honor during Texas' Week 8 overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats after putting up three sacks and forcing a fumble.
Through nine games in the 2025 season, Simmons has recorded 30 combined tackles, 9.5 for loss, and eight sacks, and has also forced two fumbles.
Because of the play of personnel such as Simmons, the Longhorns are still alive and well in the College Football Playoff hunt, though the remainder of their season will truly test how capable the team is of making the 12-team field, combatting the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens next Saturday after their bye week, and after hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks that next week, they finish up by welcoming the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies to Austin for the first time since the 2010 season.