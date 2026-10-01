Colin Simmons Keeps Delivering His Best Football Against Ranked Opponents

Just like in baseball, a closer can sometimes be the all-important difference-maker in football. Although there isn’t a set position for the closer, you don’t know when or who it’ll be- the Texas Longhorns found their closer on Saturday in Knoxville.

While the headlines following the 20-17 win naturally gravitated to the controversy of the late Tennessee onside kick, or the more pedestrian day for Texas quarterback Arch Manning, the real story came from the Texas defense.

With new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, the Longhorns held the veer-and-shoot Tennessee offense to 221 total yards. The Longhorns' defense rallied behind a career day from star pass rusher Colin Simmons.

Record-Breaking Day

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons entered the program record book with 5.5 sacks in Saturday’s win, following a stat correction that originally had him tied with five. The correction saw him credited with a half sack that he and Hero Kanu combined for in the fourth quarter.

But Simmons didn’t just show up for the Longhorns with sacks. He finished Saturday with nine total tackles, five for a loss. It is by far the best day of his career, beating out his previous high of three sacks, which he recorded in last season’s win over Kentucky.

Yet beyond just the career day, Simmons is establishing a reputation as not only Texas’s closer, but a player who shines brightest in ranked matchups.

Saturday continued a streak of seven straight ranked games in which the former five-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas, has recorded at least one sack facing ranked teams.

That streak includes games against Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

Facing just those seven ranked opponents, Simmons has totaled 13 sacks. To date, Simmons has recorded 28.5 sacks, with most coming against the best of the best the Longhorns face on the schedule.

Simmons has a chance to finish what could be his final season in Austin by continuing that streak, as the Longhorns are set to face five ranked opponents in their final eight regular-season games.

The Longhorns return from their bye week on Saturday, October 17th, with a trip to Dallas for the annual Red Rivalry against the currently unranked Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff inside the Cotton Bowl is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.