Colin Simmons Is Closing In on Another Texas Record Faster Than You Think

Against Tennessee, Colin Simmons made Texas history. His 5.5 sacks broke the all-time single-game sack record by a Longhorn.

A mark that endured for 36 years, Simmons broke in the span of three hours. And in doing so, he opened the door to claiming a title that has lasted for over four decades.

With plenty of football still ahead, Simmons may not be done rewriting the history books.

Could Colin Simmons Break the Texas All-Time Sack Record?

Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons celebrates after a sack of Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon during their game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Twelve sacks.

That’s the magic number — all that’s left between Simmons and one of the best pass-rushers Texas has ever seen, Kiki DeAyala.

DeAyala sits atop the list with 40.5 sacks from 1980–82, narrowly edging Tim Campbell, who recorded 39.5 from 1977–79. Since then, no one has come within nine sacks of matching DeAyala other than teammate Tony Degrate, who still holds the No. 3 spot with 31.

After Saturday, Simmons tied Steven McMichael for sixth all-time on the list with 28.5 sacks.

But 12 sacks is still a ways away. It would mean finishing with 19.5 sacks, something no Longhorn has done except for (you guessed it) DeAyala.

Technically, Simmons is on pace for a 30-sack season. But expecting Simmons to maintain this pace seems far-fetched.

That doesn’t mean 40.5 is out of reach.

Even if everything went wrong and Texas somehow missed the SEC championship and the playoffs, Simmons would have to average 1.5 sacks over the rest of Texas’ SEC slate.

However, let’s imagine doomsday doesn’t fall onto the Forty Acres and Texas earns a playoff spot and a shot at the conference championship. That’s at least two more games for Simmons to climb the rankings, dropping his required pace to 1.2 sacks per game.

Where Does Colin Simmons Realistically Finish?

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons kneels on the field during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons’ floor is likely in the top-three range. Degrate’s third-place total of 31 sacks could easily belong to Simmons by the end of October — possibly even earlier.

The more interesting question is how far beyond that Simmons can climb. Even a 15-sack season — which would firmly place him second on Texas’ single-season sack list — would leave him just 4.5 sacks shy of DeAyala.

Push that number toward 18, and Campbell’s second-place mark starts to come into play. Simmons would need to finish with 18.5 sacks to tie Campbell at 39.5, 19.5 to tie DeAyala and 20 to take the top spot outright.

Those are lofty numbers, but ones that don’t require Simmons to maintain his current pace.

And if, by some miracle, Simmons maintains anything close to his current pace, the Texas record books won't be the only thing people are talking about.

A season approaching 30 sacks would put Simmons in unprecedented territory. At that point, the conversation wouldn't just center around Texas history or the Bednarik.

It’d be about the Heisman.

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