Texas' Defense Has Become the Longhorns' Safety Net

Expectations were high for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2026 season. A roster returning some of the top draft prospects, aided by a top transfer portal class, looked like one of the most talented teams in the country on paper.

Through four weeks of the season, they have looked the part, at least on the defensive side of the ball. The offense has struggled to find consistency, but has done enough to win games when it mattered most.

For new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, his side of the ball has become the safety net the program needed, while the offense continues to find its groove.

Margin of Error Grows Because of the Defense

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Longhorns, 2026 was the season it was all supposed to come together, with the offense taking a step forward in year two of quarterback Arch Manning as the full-time starter. That is yet to happen, though, and the Longhorns have relied on a put-together defense through the first four weeks.

That said, the defense has not only been one of the best in the conference, but has also been one of the most dominant units in the country. They rank No. 12 in opponents' points per game (13.3), No. 13 in opponents' yards per game (271), and No. 9 in opponents' yards per play (4).

Success has been found at all three levels of the field as well. As a unit, they have logged 31 tackles for loss, with Colin Simmons and Hero Kanu leading the team at 8.0 and 3.5 each, respectively. On top of that, the Longhorns have added 15 sacks, with Simmons once again leading the team with seven, aided by his five-sack game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Linebackers Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer have been game changers as well, with Biles leading the team in total tackles with 30, while Cryer is third on the team with 23. The secondary has played a crucial role, as Jelani McDonald and Kade Phillips are second and fourth on the team in tackles with 26 and 19 each.

Muschamp has completely revamped the defense since taking over the role as defensive coordinator, achieving what he was brought here to do. There is still two-thirds of the season remaining, and while the offense continues to figure things out, being able to fall back on one of the best defenses in college football isn't so bad.

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