Colin Simmons Officially Makes Texas Longhorns History After Surprising Stat Change
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Colin Simmons now officially stands alone at the top of a major category in the Texas Longhorns football record books.
Texas football announced that Simmons is now officially the program's single-game sack record holder after a stat change turned his five sacks to 5.5 sacks from Saturday's 20-17 win over Tennessee. He had previously tied the single-game record of five.
The surprising stat change involves a sack in the fourth quarter that had previously been given to Hero Kanu. But since he and Simmons teamed up on the play, the one sack was turned into 0.5 sack for both he and Kanu.
This also means that Simmons is now the FBS's current leader in sacks this season with 7.5, which moves him out of a tie with LSU's Princewill Umanmielen.
Colin Simmons: "I Was in That Mode"
On the same day Simmons made history, he also was a part of some controversy after an inappropriate celebration in the first half that drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Simmons apologized afterwards, saying he was "in that mode."
Despite the unnecessary celebration, it's hard to argue with that.
"Also I do want to say I apologize for the celebration," Simmons said. "I was definitely in that mode, feeling myself, but you know it happens. ... Next play mentality. We don't harp on that."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that Simmons made a mistake but credited him for what was a historical day in Knoxville.
"Can't happen. That's a bad football play," Sarkisian said. "We had harped and talked about this game about not getting emotional with the crowd and that was an emotional play. A couple others that were close too. We had a real talk about it at halftime about how we needed to play in the second half, we needed to celebrate with one another."
Simmons is now up to 28.5 career sacks.
Texas heads into its bye week before taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Rivalry in Dallas, Simmons' hometown.
Simmons has never been shy about talking trash to Texas' biggest rivals like Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Perhaps with a potential win over the Sooners, Simmons will deliver some more memorable smack talk. After all, he is 6-0 against the Longhorns' three designated SEC rivals (Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas).
That said, he's certainly learned when not to take things too far.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7