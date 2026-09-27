Injury Updates for Texas Longhorns After Win Over Tennessee

The Texas Longhorns escaped Knoxville with a 20-17 win over Tennessee on Saturday afternoon after a late rally from the Volunteers.

No. 1 Texas moved to 4-0 with the victory. The Longhorns now have two ranked wins and one of the better resumes in the country as the calendar turns to October.

However, the Longhorns faced injury questions for some key players during the game. Fortunately, Texas is heading into its only bye week of the season, giving everyone time to rest up.

Hollywood Smothers, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smothers was listed off the injury report on Saturday morning after dealing with an ankle injury. He participated in warmups and suited up, signalling he would play against Tennessee.

However, Smothers didn't play a single snap against the Volunteers and watched from the sidelines the entire game. Texas leaned on Raleek Brown, who finished with 17 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns, along with contributions from true freshman Derrek Cooper.

During the game, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said that it was a "real mystery" why Texas wasn't playing Smothers.

"I've been keeping my eye on Hollywood Smothers, Coach Sark told us that he thought he would play today," Rowe said. "He is standing up with the offense every time they get ready to go out of the field. He's got his helmet on like he can' participate. I checked in with the Texas PR, they say as far as they know, he can play, but we have not seen him yet today, guys. It's a real mystery."

Given this update from Rowe, it appears that Smothers will be able to return to practice as Texas heads into the bye week, but the team likely didn't feel he was healthy enough to send him out there against Tennessee.

Still, it's interesting he didn't record a snap. It will be interesting to hear what Steve Sarkisian says in the coming days.

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a sack of Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during their game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas defensive end Colin Simmons had a performance for the history books on Saturday, finishing with a career-high five sacks and tying the Texas single-game sack record.

He did all of that while dealing with a minor injury.

ESPN's Holly Rowe reported on X that Simmons was dealing with elbow and wrist discomfort and got checked on briefly by the Texas medical staff.

"Early in the game, Colin Simmons of Texas came over, he was having some discomfort on his left wrist and elbow," Rowe said. "They have put this massive brace on his elbow, and very first play back, he had a sack. He now has four sacks after getting injured in this ball game. Colin is having a day. They're putting him everywhere. It's really been an incredible story."

The injury clearly didn't impact Simmons, but it's still one to monitor as Texas heads into the bye week, as Texas fans will be hoping he's at 100% ahead of the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma.

Cam Coleman, WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) walks on field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman exited to the medical tent in the second half after making a diving catch down the sidelines. He got up fine right afterwards but eventually got checked on by trainers.

Coleman eventually returned to the game but didn't have another catch. He finished the day with one catch for 30 yards.

Despite returning to the game, Coleman's status remained one to watch as the afternoon went on. Fortunately, he was seen after the game walking off the field without any visible limp or discomfort.

He had a big smile on his face and appeared to be in good spirits. That's a good sign for Texas headed into the bye week.

The final two players to leave the field following Texas’ 20-17 win over Tennessee were LB Raheem Biles and WR Cam Coleman. pic.twitter.com/NTmj5hvgnl — Eric C. Henry (@EricCHenry_) September 26, 2026

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