Colin Simmons Says Texas' Biggest Defensive Strength Isn't a Player

Colin Simmons is never one to hold back, whether it be on third-down in a major situation or standing in front of microphones.

Thursday was the latter, as he met with the media to give his thoughts on a variety of topics, from trash-talking quarterback Arch Manning to what he views as the strength of the new-look Texas defense.

Or, really, it’s who he views as the “strength.”

“The strength of this defense, defensive coordinator,” Simmons said.

The answer was pretty much immediate. Simmons didn’t pause; it was essentially right away: the second-team All-American pass-rusher sees what Will Muschamp brings to the Forty Acres as the new strength of the defense.

Bringing the Boom

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney shakes hands with South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp after a 38-3 win over USC at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 30, 2019. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I feel like the coaches set the tone,” Simmons said. “And I feel like Muschamp comes in each and every day. He's setting the tone. He does a great job doing that.”

Beyond the new scheme Muschamp has spent the offseason installing in Austin, his energy has created a certain culture shock. One that shouldn’t take away from the success of previous defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, but can be viewed as the next step.

In many ways, Muschamp is meshing his scheme with the very foundation of the culture he wants to build into his defense.

“Aggressive,” Simmons said of Muschamp’s tone. “You're gonna be on your feet. You're gonna be 10 toes down on your feet. Muschamp is gonna make sure you know what you got before you leave that meeting. You gotta come ready to practice each and every day, and I feel like he just holds us to the standard each and every day.”

The change in style from Kwiatkowski to Muschamp was seen immediately on the practice field, even in front of the media during the first viewing period of fall camp. Several video clips surfaced on social media with Muschamp’s “booming” voice in the background overseeing drill work.

One in particular saw him verbally address his displeasure with his defensive backs during a drill.

From the very moment Muschamp arrived in Austin, the messaging has been clear: physicality and aggression would be at the heart of everything the Texas defense does.

And while the Longhorns have yet to show it on the field in an actual game, players are already seeing a difference on the practice field.

But for Simmons, the biggest difference may not come from a single schematic change or coaching tip that Muschamp has provided him. Rather, it’s the overall football knowledge he’s helped teach.

Just allowing me to understand the offense more, reading the offense and learning why we're getting in certain formations, and why we’re running certain coverages, and why we're in the fronts, why we listen on this play, down the distance, just things like that,” Simmons said.

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