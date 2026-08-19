Texas Dominates AP All-American Team With 4 Players, But One Massive Name Is Missing

Texas saw four players named to the AP All-American Team on Tuesday: left tackle Trevor Goosby, wideout Cam Coleman, linebacker Rasheem Biles, and edge rusher Colin Simmons. All were named to the First Team. Conspicuous by his absence on the First and Second Teams was quarterback Arch Manning.

Oregon's Dante Moore was named to the First Team, while Ole Miss's Trinidad Chambliss was named to the Second Team. Moore had Manning beat in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage in 2025, and the Ducks are one of the few teams commonly listed above the Longhorns in preseason polls. Meanwhile, Chambliss was No. 2 in total offense behind Moore. Frankly, it's understandable.

If anything, it's motivation for Manning to beef up his statistical output. Manning is under pressure to do that regardless with the possibility of being drafted No. 1 in the 2027 NFL draft looming. Winning always improves the narrative, and getting Texas over the CFP hump, at a minimum, would probably do Manning's draft stock wonders.

Texas Transfers Get AP All-American Love

The inclusions of Goosby, whose status for the first half of the 2026 season is up in the air after a bone bruise in his left knee, and Simmons are not shocking. Both are stalwarts at the most important positions on their respective lines. Goosby has allowed three sacks to Manning in his career from the blindside, grading out with an 84.2 overall PFF grade. Those numbers are backed by an 83.6 run-blocking and 79.7 pass-blocking grade. Meanwhile, Simmons had 12 sacks last year and has averaged three forced fumbles a year.

The transfer love is a little more surprising. Particularly in Coleman's case after modest production at Auburn over the past two seasons. Biles' production at Pitt makes his inclusion much less of a surprise.

Clearly, voters are weighing the fact that Coleman played with sub-par quarterbacks on the Tigers. Even still, Coleman made the most of the situation, hauling in 13 contested catches in 2025. Jackson Arnold was his quarterback for most of the year, for context.

Biles' 17 TFLs with the Panthers last year, part of a 101 tackle total, make a pretty convincing All-American case. With Will Muschamp in charge and specializing in linebacker development throughout his career, Biles is in a great position to have one of the better one-and-done seasons across college football this fall.

With the most First-Team selections, and tied with Georgia and Ole Miss for most selections overall, Texas has a roster many are expecting great things from. We'll see if the newcomers can match the hype, and if the foundational guys can dominate in the snaps they're on the field for.

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