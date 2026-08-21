SI’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 Includes Six QBs in the First Round

Teams with proven quarterbacks tend to avoid drafting in the top 10, but 2027 might not be a bad year to be picking early.

With next year possibly lined up to be a quarterback-heavy draft , a few blue-chip prospects from other positions could be available outside the top five. That also could create plenty of trade scenarios inside the top 10.

If Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is available later than expected—if he declares for the draft after his junior season—a team in that situation could command a few first-round picks if it were to trade out. However, it’s probably foolish to trade down with Smith there for the taking.

The 2027 NFL draft could also feature two future stars at edge rusher, with South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart and Texas’s Colin Simmons possibly battling over position supremacy. But if the college football season goes as expected—which isn’t always the case—the latest quarterback from the Manning family might lead off next year’s star-studded draft.

Here’s the first of many mock drafts from now until April 29, when teams go on the clock in the nation’s capital. The draft order comes from our record predictions for Sports Illustrated’s 2026 NFL season preview magazine issue. (Make sure to check that out .) As for one more note regarding this mock draft 1.0, we’ll hold off on making trades until a few football games kick off this fall.

Oh, and don’t forget to check out my top 50 draft prospects heading into the college football season. O.K., enough stalling. The clock has started.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Manning still has a ways to go as a pocket passer and processor, but he has all of the physical traits required of a franchise quarterback. He’s 6'4", 219 pounds and possesses a strong arm and enough mobility to extend plays. However, if the game doesn’t slow down for the Longhorns’ signal-caller, he might drop a bit in a potentially loaded draft class for QBs.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore would have been the second pick behind Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 draft. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Miami Dolphins: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The 6'3", 206-pound Moore likely would have been selected second—behind Fernando Mendoza— had he declared for the 2026 draft . He passed up plenty of guaranteed money, but it was evident he needed more seasoning after a few hiccups in his first collegiate season as the full-time starter. This would be an intriguing scenario considering the Dolphins signed quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million deal in March.

3. Cleveland Browns: Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Expect Mensah’s draft stock to jump after he left Duke for better surroundings in Miami. He’s an accurate quarterback who can push the ball downfield while making minimal mistakes. The 6'3", 205-pound Mensah had 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions for the Blue Devils last year, and could be the final piece to the latest rebuild in Cleveland.

4. Washington Commanders: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

If Smith declares after his junior season, he likely will be viewed as the best prospect regardless of position. He’s a menace downfield with rare size and speed and has drawn comparisons to Julio Jones and A.J. Green. The 6'3", 223-pound wideout made 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. The Commanders would be more than thrilled if they can pair quarterback Jayden Daniels with Smith.

5. Atlanta Falcons: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Atlanta has a sizable hole at right tackle after the abrupt retirement of Kaleb McGary. Additionally, the right side matters more for this team than for others because quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and backup Tua Tagovailoa are both left-handed. Then again, that might not matter as much if both QBs struggled in 2026. Nevertheless, Goosby, who is 6'7" and 325 pounds, might be the best tackle prospect since Joe Alt in 2024.

6. New York Jets: Dylan Stewart, edge, South Carolina

In this scenario, the Jets miss out on the first wave of quarterback prospects, but on the bright side, Stewart could be regarded as the obvious No. 1 defensive player in the 2027 draft by the time Halloween rolls around. He has the ideal size at 6'5", 245 pounds, and elite athleticism to explode off the line of scrimmage and consistently win his matchups. He’s coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 10.5 tackles for loss. However, his sacks total fell from 6.5 to 4.5 last season.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

After taking Mendoza in April, the Raiders’ priorities shift to giving their new quarterback ideal skill-position talent. Currently, the Silver & Black have one of the weakest receiving corps. Pairing star tight end Brock Bowers with the dynamic 6'3", 197-pound playmaker from Texas could drastically boost Mendoza’s development in the foreseeable future. Coleman could have a breakout 2026 after leaving Auburn for a stacked Texas team.

8. Carolina Panthers: Colin Simmons, edge, Texas

The 6'3", 246-pound Simmons had a monster sophomore season, recording 12 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. His high motor and athleticism give him a high floor, but the debate from now until the draft will be whether he has more upside than Stewart. These two talented edge rushers will be compared all season. The Panthers wouldn’t hesitate to get one of the two to pair with Jaelan Phillips.

9. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts): CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

The Jets’ patient approach pays off here. They got their defensive cornerstone with the sixth pick and now land a potential franchise quarterback in Carr, who showed real promise in his first starting season with touch and accuracy. However, the 6'2", 215-pound signal-caller needs to show more growth this season to hold off the other quarterback prospects such as Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker and USC’s Jayden Maiava.

10. New York Giants: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Moore would be a steal here for the Giants. He’s a prospect who likely will become a shutdown corner in the pros. The 6'2", 197-pound Moore also has a nose for the ball after recording five interceptions in 2025. A few blue-chip prospects, like Moore, will likely be available after the top six picks if all of the prominent quarterbacks do well this season.

11. Tennessee Titans: Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The Titans could explore an offensive lineman here depending on how the season goes with Dan Moore Jr. and JC Latham. But coach Robert Saleh rarely hesitates to add players for his defensive front. Echoles’s versatility fits today’s NFL, which needs well-rounded interior defenders who can stop the run and provide plenty of pass-rushing help. Echoles is a 6'3", 309-pound defensive enforcer who can prevent teams from establishing the run.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

This would be a dream scenario for the Eagles after Lane Johnson recently hinted that this will probably be his final NFL season. Seaton isn’t too far behind Goosby when ranking the tackles. The 6'5", 307-pounder played 22 games at Colorado over the past two seasons before transferring to LSU. After shedding nearly 20 pounds, Seaton’s elite athleticism was easy to spot on the field.

13. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Not only do the 49ers need to get younger, but they also need to add dependable players at wide receiver. Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall aren’t reliable given all the injuries they’ve had in their careers, and Mike Evans is in his age-33 season. Marsh has the size and skills to be one of the nation’s best perimeter receivers. After starting his collegiate career at Michigan State, the 6'3", 213-pounder could have a dominant junior year in his new surroundings.

14. Los Angeles Chargers: Kade Pieper, G, Iowa

The Chargers need help in the interior with the ongoing camp battle they’re having at left guard, and the 6'4", 298-pound Pieper could be the nation’s top guard following the 2026 season. He has an impressive mean streak that aids him in the running game. Jim Harbaugh would sprint to the podium to draft him.

15. New York Jets (from Dallas via Green Bay): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Jets could go several ways here with their third first-round pick, but let’s not forget they need all the help they can get in the secondary after trading Sauce Gardner to the Colts. The 6'0", 180-pound Robinson is capable of holding his own on the outside against the nation’s top receivers. He welcomes man-to-man coverage and often leans on his physicality.

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava passed for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Taking a quarterback in 2027 now seems probable after Tampa Bay and Baker Mayfield failed to agree on a contract extension this summer . The 6'4", 230-pound Maiava has ideal size, arm strength and often flashed playing with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane last season. He’ll need to do it again playing with a receiving corps that may not be as talented as last year’s group.

17. Baltimore Ravens: A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

The Ravens have uncertainty on the interior of their defense because it’s unknown whether Nnamdi Madubuike will regain his top form after a serious neck injury last year. Washington can provide depth at the position. The 6'3", 319-pounder knows how to give opposing offensive linemen problems with elite power and burst.

18. New England Patriots: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Here’s another enticing player who fell a bit due to five quarterbacks going in the top 16. Johnson is a terrific pass catcher and has the size to be a three-down playmaker, but he’ll need to improve as a blocker. Last season, the 6'5", 257-pound Johnson recorded 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

19. Minnesota Vikings: Teitum Tuioti, edge, Oregon

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores excels at finding unique ways to pressure the quarterback. Still, there’s a lack of depth at the position after the team traded Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles. The 6'3", 263-pound Tuioti is known for his high motor and consistent production on the outside. But he also has the size and strength to help out on the interior occasionally, perhaps a role similar to Seattle’s Leonard Williams.

20. New Orleans Saints: KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

It’s difficult to assume a safety will go in the first round because NFL teams rarely reach for players at the position that early. But the 6'0", 185-pound Bolden could be a lock if he does more of what he already has done in two seasons at Georgia. He has the coverage skills and physicality to be a chess piece for defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Currently, New Orleans has Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon, but defenses nowadays prefer to have three reliable safeties.

21. Dallas Cowboys: David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

If Stone has a breakout junior season, he might go higher in the draft. His high upside has been noticeable since he arrived at Oklahoma two seasons ago. Jerry Jones would likely jump at the chance to pair Quinnen Williams with the 6'3", 294-pound Stone. However, Stone will need to generate better numbers in 2026 after having only 2.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in two combined seasons.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Maybe taking a quarterback next year is no longer a given in Pittsburgh after Drew Allar’s impressive preseason debut . Still, it would be wise to add more QB options with Aaron Rodgers expected to retire after the season. The 6'3", 215-pound Mestemaker got the attention of scouts during his sensational final season at North Texas, where he threw for 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, all eyes will be on whether he can replicate that production against tougher competition.

Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker had 34 catches for 679 yards and four touchdowns last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

23. Jacksonville Jaguars: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

The Jaguars don’t have a strong need at wide receiver, but GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen tend to go the best-player-available route early.. Becker could be a breakout star after the flashes he displayed last season playing with Fernando Mendoza on the way to a national championship. He’s a savvy route runner with possibly the best hands in the nation. The 6'4", 207-pound Becker recorded 34 catches for 679 yards and four touchdowns last season.

24. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

The Bengals have one of the league’s weakest linebacker groups . Cole showed several flashes last season of becoming a star off-ball linebacker at the next level. He has great instincts and enticing sideline-to-sideline speed. Last season, the 6'3", 234-pound Cole recorded 59 tackles, seven for a loss, and 4.5 sacks. He made several impact plays in last year’s matchup against Texas.

25. Denver Broncos: Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

The Broncos could use an upgrade at tight end after Evan Engram’s somewhat quiet first season in Denver. Also, coach Sean Payton is known for taking chances on athletic versatile playmakers. There has been plenty of hype regarding what the 6'7", 244-pound Green could do with Sam Leavitt, the ASU transfer, as his quarterback in 2026. Green’s size and basketball background help him come down with many contested catches, but drops were a problem at times last season.

26. Chicago Bears: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Coach Ben Johnson loves to have a one-two punch in the backfield, and there could be an opening next to Kyle Monangai with D’Andre Swift scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason. With Baugh shaping up to be the No. 1 running back prospect in this class, Chicago could be an ideal landing spot. Baugh has the necessary size at 6'1" and 225 pounds to be a bellcow at the next level, and his physicality on the field results in many missed tackles.

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

It might be time for the Chiefs to admit their mistakes with Rashee Rice, who has had many off-the-field issues, and Xavier Worthy, who lacked consistency in his first two seasons. Kansas City should take another swing at wide receiver here with Coleman-Williams, the yards-after-catch dynamo and dangerous downfield threat. The 6'0" wideout gained 15 pounds of muscle and now weighs 175 pounds in the hopes of having a bounce-back junior season. He had 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, then 49 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns in ’25.

28. Detroit Lions: Brauntae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

At 6'2", 200 pounds, Johnson has the size and versatility that NFL teams covet for safeties. He needs to work on being a better playmaker around the line of scrimmage, but he’s excellent in coverage and capable of playing slot cornerback. The Lions wouldn’t mind taking a coverage specialist because they need more reliable pass coverage.

29. Buffalo Bills: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Brown is an impressive sideline-to-sideline playmaker with his combination of power and size (6'2", 234 pounds). He racked up 106 total tackles with five sacks and one interception last season. The Bills could be looking to add more help for linebacker Terrel Bernard.

30. Seattle Seahawks: Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Seattle would welcome more competition along the offensive line. Right tackle Abraham Lucas has dealt with injuries in the past and has had up-and-down performances throughout his career. Lauck excelled in pass protection during his first season as a starter. He has great strength, savvy hand movements and the edge to end plays and win matchups consistently. But the 6'5", 315-pound Lauck will need to improve as a blocker in the running game.

31. Houston Texans: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

The trade for David Montgomery could be beneficial in the short term, but he will turn 30 next year and might endure plenty of wear and tear during his first season in Houston. The 5'11", 205-pound Lacy is capable of being a three-down back after racking up 306 carries for 1,567 yards and a whopping 24 touchdowns in 2025.

32. Cleveland (from Los Angeles Rams): Anthonie Knapp, OL, Notre Dame

Knapp was a two-year starter at left tackle, but he’s now expected to move to left guard for his junior year. He’s a polished pass protector with plenty of experience after playing in 27 games over the past two seasons. It might help his draft stock if he shows NFL teams that he can play multiple positions. As for the Browns, it’s not a given that all of their new offensive linemen will pan out.