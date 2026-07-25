What Arch Manning Learned In Texas' Season-Opening Loss To Ohio State

Not once, but twice, did Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes get the best of the Texas Longhorns in the calendar year of 2025.

The first occurred in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff, where Jack Sawyer strip-sacked Quinn Ewers for a scoop-and-score to send the Buckeyes to the national championship game in January, and the second came in the very first game of the 2025 season, with Arch Manning starting his first road game with the team.

Manning threw a touchdown and a pick in the 14-7 loss to the then-reigning national champs that Saturday in Columbus, but needless to say, it was definitely a learning experience for the then-sophomore.

"It Was A Rough Game"

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thursday afternoon at the SEC Media Days in Tampa, the now-junior Manning opened up on the loss to Ryan Day's squad, what he learned from it, and how it will turn into motivation for the 2026 season when the Longhorns host Ohio State in Week 2.

"Yeah, I learned a lot," the quarterback said. "Obviously, gaining those games' experience is really good for me, and it was a rough game, so I'll learn from it and move on to it motivating me for this year."

Texas will have the advantage over their recent foes this time around with what should be a hostile DKR crowd, and the way Steve Sarkisian was talking the other day about his QB1, we could even see a different side of Manning not just against the Buckeyes, but throughout the entire campaign.

"I think he's a lot more confident. Last season, he found out a lot about himself," Sarkisian said to the media Wednesday. "Any time that we're faced with adversity and we get on the other side of it, you gain confidence. His ability to lead vocally is much different than before and he is very comfortable with who he is."

Even though Texas came up short at "The Horseshoe" last August, Manning's first road start wasn't horrible, and definitely could've gone worse.

Of 30 attempted passes, Manning completed 17 of them, including a 32-yard touchdown to Parker Livingstone late in the game to provide the Horns with their only offense of the contest.

Texas had well over 100 yards more than Ohio State, five more first downs, and even two more third-down conversions, setting up an exciting round three for Week 2 of the 2026 season.

It will surely be another "rough game," but it could result in Steve Sarkisian scoring a win over Ryan Day.

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