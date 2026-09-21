College GameDay Heading to Knoxville for Tennessee vs. Texas

The Texas Longhorns' first SEC game of the 2026 season just got a little bigger.

ESPN announced Sunday that College GameDay will be in Knoxville ahead of Texas' matchup with Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 26. The show will return to the Tennessee campus for the 13th time when the Volunteers host the top-ranked Longhorns at Neyland Stadium.

The matchup already carried plenty of significance before the announcement. Both teams enter the week undefeated at 3-0, with Texas holding the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 and Tennessee ranked No. 14. The game also marks the first regular-season meeting between the programs, with their previous three matchups all taking place in the Cotton Bowl.

Texas secured its third win of the season Saturday with a 30-6 victory over UTSA. Tennessee also remained undefeated, defeating Kennesaw State 42-9 in its final nonconference game. Now, both teams turn their attention toward their first SEC matchup of the season.

College GameDay Returns to Knoxville

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) and wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrate a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College GameDay will broadcast from the lawn of Ayres Hall beginning at 9 a.m. ET Saturday, with the final hour moving inside Neyland Stadium ahead of the noon kickoff. The show will air on ESPN, setting the stage for the SEC opener throughout the morning.

The return marks the 13th time Knoxville has hosted the popular pregame show. It will also be the fourth GameDay appearance at Tennessee during coach Josh Heupel's tenure, adding another layer to an already significant weekend for the Volunteers.

For Texas, the national spotlight comes immediately as the Longhorns begin their second season as members of the SEC. The Longhorns entered the 2026 season with expectations surrounding their move into the conference and have opened the year with wins over Texas State, Ohio State and UTSA.

A First Look at Texas-Tennessee in the SEC

Fans celebrate with Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) after the team's defeat of Ohio State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The history between the two programs is limited but notable. Texas and Tennessee have met just three times, with Texas holding a 2-1 advantage in the series. The Longhorns won the most recent meeting, defeating the Volunteers 36-13 in the 1969 Cotton Bowl.

This time, the game will take place inside Neyland Stadium, giving Texas its first road test in SEC play against Tennessee. The Volunteers enter the matchup with a 3-0 record and a pair of strong offensive performances against Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.

The game is scheduled for noon ET on ABC, meaning the GameDay broadcast will lead directly into one of the most prominent matchups on the Week 4 schedule.

With both programs undefeated and the national spotlight headed to Knoxville, Texas' SEC debut will begin with GameDay, a packed Neyland Stadium and one of the more anticipated games of the early conference schedule.

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