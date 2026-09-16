What Time Does Texas Play Tennessee? Week 4 Kickoff Time and ABC Broadcast Details

Texas and Tennessee will kick off for the first time as SEC rivals in Week 4 from Neyland Stadium at 11 am CDT. The Longhorns and Volunteers will play on ABC airwaves. The game will be UT's first on Rocky Top and the first meeting between the two programs since 1968.

Texas will be coming off a tune-up test against UTSA at DKR Stadium, while Tennessee be coming off a matchup against second-year Conference USA program Kennesaw State. Needless to say, there's a strong chance both will be 3-0 heading into their September 26 date in Knoxville. Texas likely rolls in as the nation's No. 1 team.

Both earned non-conference wins in Week 2. The Longhorns knocked off former No. 1 Ohio State 24-23 in an epic comeback .The Volunteers had a much easier time during a 45-24 rout of Georgia Tech.

Will Texas-Tennesseee Be on ESPN College GameDay?

Peyton Manning fist pumps after Lee Corso chooses Tennessee to defeat Alabama during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The college football pregame show returned to Knoxville for the second time this season for No. 8 Tennessee's SEC rivalry game against No. 1 Alabama. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It hasn't been announced where ESPN College GameDay will be in Week 4. Texas' tussle with Tennessee got a major assist from Week 2's results.

Oregon at USC would've been a slam dunk matchup before recent developments. The Ducks' shocking loss as a three-touchdown favorite to Oklahoma State in Stillwater may have deflated the hype around that matchup. Oregon wasn't impressive in Week 1, either, scraping by Boise State and looking like anything but a dominant defensive unit under Dan Lanning.

Oklahoma's trip to Georgia would've also been a good candidate, but the Sooners' loss to Michigan at the "Big House" this past Saturday took the wind out of those sails, too.

ESPN frequently covers all things Arch, and his uncles, Peyton and Eli, are employees of the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

The Peyton nephew/Vol connection angle could be one ESPN plays into in Week 4 regardless of College GameDay's potential presence.

Arch Playing Peyton's Alma Mater Will Be Prominent Week 4 Storyline

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch playing at Peyton's old stomping grounds is an intriguing angle for a national audience. Arch won't get to play at his other uncle Eli's alma mater, Ole Miss, in the Grove, though they will play in Austin on October 24.

There may not be a bigger chance to spotlight the entire Manning family this season than when the Longhorns head to East Tennessee.

There's already the "who will Peyton cheer for?" angle.

"I love my university, my alma mater. Pull for them unconditionally ... But nothing's more important than my family, and when you have a nephew playing, I pull very hard for him every single Saturday," Peyton said of the matchup during the Manning Passing Academy this summer. "So that's pretty much a no-brainer, pulling for your nephew to play well. But like I said everybody knows pretty strongly where my loyalties lie on all other Saturdays. The University of Tennessee."

The Vols winning a close, high-scoring shoot-out is probably Peyton's best-case scenario.

We'll see if ESPN's College GameDay craves the family affair or travels to LA or Between the Hedges instead.

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