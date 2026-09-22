Texas vs. Tennessee: Everything to Know About the Longhorns' Week 4 Opponent

Texas is a one-score favorite against Tennessee on the road this Saturday. By no stretch are the Volunteers a walk in the park, though.

The No. 1 Longhorns play their first SEC matchup in a hostile Neyland Stadium, where Texas quarterback Arch Manning's legendary uncle Peyton Manning once built himself into the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.

That's Arch's goal this season. He already did himself a major solid by orchestrating the team's 20-point comeback win in the fourth quarter against Ohio State.

Will a Manning have another Heisman moment on Rocky Top after having an uneven trap game performance this past Saturday against UTSA?

Could the offense keep up with what's been a dominant Tennessee offense through three games?

Here's everything you need to know about the Vols ahead of a massive Week 4 matchup:

Tennessee's Offense is Seemingly a Buzzsaw, But It's Untested

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

True freshman Tennessee starting quarterback Faizon Brandon gets the first major test of his college career against the Longhorns. Against inferior competition thus far in 2026, he's looked like a veteran.

Brandon has executed Josh Heupel's offense to a T, having not thrown an interception in 64 pass attempts. He's amassed 552 passing yards and six touchdown passes, adding another three on the ground. The Vols' offense is generating 510.3 yards of offense per game and 7.4 yards per play.

These numbers come against Furman, an FCS team, Kennesaw State, a Conference USA squad that saw plenty of turnover in the offseason, and a Georgia Tech defense that ceded 184 rushing yards to Colorado in Week 1.

Frankly, Brandon's confidence bubble may be burst if UT edge-rushers Colin Simmons and Lance Jackson could get to him repeatedly in the backfield. Brandon lost a fumble against the Owls in Week 3 and backup offensive tackle Ory Williams has been a sore spot on the edge.

It's highly possible that Brandon faces his first real dose of adversity on Saturday afternoon.

Jim Knowles' Defense is Tricky to Learn, Susceptible to the Run

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before the game against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thus far, the sheer athleticism of Tennessee's defenders has helped wreak havoc in opposing backfields. The Vols have 13 sacks and 25 TFLs through three games, though those numbers are heavily skewed because of their six sacks and 16.5 TFLs against the Paladins.

Still, small personnel moves like switching Jeremiah Telander to an EDGE role from the Mike linebacker role Telander had under Tim Banks last season have paid off for Jim Knowles.

Where Knowles' defense could be vulnerable is the run. Tennessee has ceded 414 rushing yards through three games.

Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown could be primed to take advantage, softening the defense to allow Manning to do damage in the boundary flats and underneath zones. That's where Manning built momentum on the scoring drives during the fourth quarter against the Buckeyes.

Knowles' defensive system is historically tough to learn right away for his players. Week 4 could be a rough reminder that the Vols are still not up to speed against the best of the best in the SEC.

By that same token, Texas could further cement itself as the country's best team in 2026; complete with a national audience from ESPN's College GameDay being present.

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