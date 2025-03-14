Complaints About The Texas Longhorns 2025 Schedule Are Already Starting
Spring practice hasn't even started in Austin and there are already conversations regarding the Texas Longhorns' strength of schedule. Longhorn fans are no strangers to these conversations as it was a talking point throughout last season.
However, now 247Sports' Josh Pate is trafficking in these conversations during a recent episode of his "Josh Pate's College Football Show" podcast.
"The schedule-makers in the SEC have shafted Oklahoma as it relates to Texas," Pate said. "The strength of schedule dynamic and disparity between one and the other has been a joke. ..."
The schedule disparity within the SEC isn't a new topic. It was discussed following the unveiling of the conference schedule for last season. And while the conference schedule for this year is the same as last, with home and away being flipped. It does seem very premature to start having strength-of-schedule conversations.
"They (Texas) have got the easiest conference schedule in this league," Pate said. "It's not easy; I said it's the easiest in the SEC. Compare that to what Oklahoma's gotta play, or what Florida's gotta play. It's like different worlds. And somehow, these are all league schedules, these are all conference schedules ... the league schedule in the SEC makes no sense whatsoever."
The Sooners undoubtedly do have a tough schedule. That isn't to be debated, as they will face South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama on the road. While they will get Ole Miss, Auburn, Missouri, and LSU at home.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns will face Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Georgia on the road. While hosting Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Texas A&M at home. Which doesn't mention the Red River Rivalry game in Dallas versus the Sooners.
On the surface, judging based on last season, the Sooners will have the tougher road in conference play. However, if teams like Florida, Texas A&M, and even the Sooners themselves improve, Texas's road back to the SEC Championship will be no cupcake. If that happens the Longhorns could potentially play three of their toughest games away from home.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI