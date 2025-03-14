Texas Longhorns' Madison Booker Named Semifinalist For National Player Of The Year
AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns' star sophomore guard Madison Booker has received more national recognition, this time as a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award. At the end of regular season play, Booker was named SEC Player of the Year.
In just her sophomore year, Booker has led the Longhorns, averaging 16 points per game, leading the Longhorns to a 31-3 record going into NCAA tournament play. Her Longhorns also claimed a share of the SEC regular season title with South Carolina.
When discussing her SEC Player of the Year award, Booker thanked her teammates.
"I just want to thank my teammates, I think they really helped me get this award," Booker said. "Honestly, I wouldn't even thank myself. I'll just thank them, my coaching staff, just the whole program in general, just my support staff, my parents, my friends, you know, for this, but first and foremost, just, thank God for a just ability to get this opportunity, this award. I mean, so it's a big blessing first year in the SEC."
After a stellar freshman year, Booker has improved all aspects of her play, including on defense. Texas is one of the best defensive teams in the country and Booker has been a key part of that, averaging 1.6 steals per game.
Booker got off to a slow start in SEC play, but after the first loss to South Carolina, she flipped a switch.
"It was more of me just learning a lesson to not let anybody take you out your offensive game, or just don't take don't let then take me out of the game in general," Booker said. "I think that game, I felt like I let my team down, not just not scoring or not shooting well, but more of I could have done more get rebounds, could crash the boards, could have got assists, could have got my team moving a little bit, could have been a better leader."
Her shift in play led Texas to a 15-game win streak following the initial loss to South Carolina. Now, Booker and her Longhorns will await the decision of the NCAA Tournament selection comittee to find out their seeding and who they play next.
