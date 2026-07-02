Could Arch Manning Bring Texas Its First Heisman Since Ricky Williams?

Texas is one of 20 schools with multiple Heisman Trophy-winning players. Running back Earl Campbell was the first to earn the prestigious award in program history; he ran for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns in 1977 as a senior, two years before winning an NFL MVP award.

Two decades later, running back Ricky Williams won the Heisman in 1998 by, at the time, the widest margin in the award's history. He ran for 2,327 yards and 29 touchdowns — one of the best seasons ever for a college running back.

After nearly three decades, could Texas be ready for its next Heisman Trophy winner? Quarterback Arch Manning proved he was among the nation’s best in 2025, and he has the chance to be the first Manning to win the award.

What Will It Take for Arch Manning To Win the Heisman?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and running back Quintrevion Wisner celebrate a touchdown by Manning during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas has two Heisman Trophy winners, and both were running backs. During the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, the award skewed toward that position. There were 18 seasons where a running back won the award between 1970 and 1999. However, college football has changed drastically.

Since 2000, the award has been won by a quarterback in 21 seasons. The value of the position has ballooned, and voting habits have changed as well. This favors Manning, who is the star under center for a Texas team that is considered a potential national championship contender.

During the four-team College Football Playoff era, seven of the 10 Heisman winners were on a team that reached the postseason tournament. Through two seasons of the expanded 12-team format, one winner was on the No. 1 seed while the other did not reach the CFP.

Since the College Football Playoff was formed 12 seasons ago, eight of the Heisman Trophy winners were on a top-four team. This sets the standard for Texas and Manning — a high bar to clear in a competitive SEC.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to make a pass in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some pundits expect the Longhorns to repeat as the preseason No. 1 seed. The schedule is not easy for Texas — Ole Miss and Ohio State at home, with Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU on the road — but there are plenty of opportunities for statement wins.

Last season, Manning and the Longhorns fell flat in Week 1 on the road at Ohio Stadium. Manning found his form later in the season, averaging 285.7 passing yards and 3.3 total touchdowns per game over the final five games. If he comes out hot against Ohio State, the momentum could carry itself.

Narratives have always been a part of the Heisman conversation. Manning has always faced pressure from the outside, given his family name and elite recruiting status. It could play to his advantage in the Heisman race if he lives up to his billing.

However, the play has to match the attention it receives. Fans are quick to disregard athletes, which was evident after the Longhorns’ loss to the Buckeyes. Consistency will need to be important, and the “Heisman moment” will follow.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has done plenty to surround Manning with talent, which could help him find the consistency the team lacked in 2025. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has emphasized returning to the basics — reducing penalties, improving the running game and emphasizing their play-action passing attack — which will only benefit Manning.

The duo of wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo will only help Manning’s case. Talented wide receiver rooms have helped elevate quarterbacks in recent seasons. Having an All-American teammate has helped quarterbacks' campaigns, rather than hurt them.

Season Heisman Winner, School Leading WR 2025 Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Omar Cooper Jr.: 937 2023 Jayden Daniels, LSU Malik Nabers: 1,569 2022 Caleb Williams, USC Jordan Addison: 875 2021 Bryce Young, Alabama Jameson Williams: 1,572 2019 Joe Burrow, LSU Ja’Marr Chase: 1,780

Manning will need to take a big step with Coleman and Wingo as his top pass catchers. The standard has risen for Heisman-winning quarterbacks; during the College Football Playoff era, nine quarterbacks have won the award. All but one had over 4,250 total yards. Mendoza had just 3,220 total yards but was hyper-efficient, averaging 8.36 yards per play.

In 2025, Manning had 3,562 total yards and 37 total touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per pass attempt and 4.3 yards per rush attempt. Three Texas quarterbacks have surpassed 4,000 total yards in a season: Sam Ehlinger, Colt McCoy and Vince Young.

Manning has the talent to contend for a Heisman, and he has the offensive infrastructure. It would require him to take another step, but he showed he was capable of it last season. Sarkisian has applauded Manning for his resilience, and his ability to face expectations head-on could be what makes him the Longhorns' next Heisman Trophy winner.

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