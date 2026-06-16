Steve Sarkisian Reveals the Way Arch Manning Impressed Him

Few college football players, if any, are held to a higher standard than Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. As the grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, the young signal caller brings lofty expectations for success.

While many athletes would succumb under this pressure, Manning thrived despite it. He faced the media circus head-on and had an impressive season. His response to adversity not only impressed his teammates but also his head coach, Steve Sarkisian.

Steve Sarkisian Impressed With Arch Manning’s Toughness

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning hugs Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On an appearance on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams, Sarkisian discussed how Manning impressed him last season. Manning entered the season with high expectations, and despite a slow start, he persevered and finished the season as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the nation.

“I think for me, the biggest thing with Arch, he found out how tough he really was, physically and mentally,” Sarkisian said. “To endure what he went through early in that season, and to endure what he went through throughout games, and then the way he responded to that as the games went on … I think he found out how tough he was as the season went on.”

Sarkisian shared that when Texas players were preparing for the 2026 NFL draft, teams would ask them who their toughest teammate was. Their answer would be Manning.

“What we learned about him, or what he learned about himself, is how mentally and physically tough he is, and then his ability to lead through that toughness to gain the respect of his teammates,” Sarkisian said about Manning.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Manning opened the 2025 season on the road against the defending champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. He struggled, scoring just seven points and completing 17 of his 30 passes for 170 yards. However, it was the first game in his first season as a full-time starter, and the best was yet to come.

By the time midseason rolled around, Manning began to take form. He looked good against Sam Houston and Oklahoma but struggled in a loss to Florida and an overtime win over Kentucky. By Week 9 against Mississippi State, he hit his stride.

Manning averaged 285.7 passing yards over the final six games of the season, including the bowl game win over Michigan, going 5–1. He threw 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions and ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns. Manning was at his best late last season, and that brings confidence in his ability to elevate the game in 2026 and beyond.

“Probably unfair expectations of him, his first start, his first year starting, on the road at Ohio State, that he was just going to be that way from the very beginning. It takes time,” Sarkisian said about Manning’s confidence growing over the season.

“But he found that, and he found that inside of him, and I can tell you that it was a great motivator for his teammates and for our staff to know that’s the guy leading us into this season.”

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