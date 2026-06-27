Texas QB Arch Manning Impresses Fans at the Manning Passing Academy

In recent memory, there hasn't been a college football player who faced more pressure than Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning did during the 2025 season.

Before he even got the chance to start a full season, some in the national media were putting massive weight on his shoulders. While the Longhorns still had an impressive 2025 campaign that ended with the team going 10-3, the expectations put on Manning and this program by some in the media were always going to mean that if they didn't win a national championship, then it was a failed season.

Coming into 2026, Manning and his team now understand what that microscope looks like. While the pressure is still going to be heavy this season, the Longhorns quarterback seems a lot more comfortable this summer. This past week, the 30th annual Manning Passing Academy took place. It has become a fun summer even for the past, present, and future of football. During the event, Manning had a moment to show off his arm strength on a beautiful deep ball.

#Texas QB Arch Manning throwing long during the Air It Out Challenge at the Manning Passing Academy. pic.twitter.com/A5KeMRDpfJ — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) June 27, 2026

CJ Vogel of On Texas Football shared the clip of Manning having a little fun during the Air Out Challenge at the camp. It was an absolute dime of a throw, leading his receiver right to the sidelines.

Manning isn't the only player who has to deal with the expectations that come with playing at one of the top programs in college football. If anything, any program fighting for a chance to make the College Football Playoff will have the weight of the world on them when the season starts. But it's great to see Manning being able to cut loose and have a little fun before fall camp arrives.

The Biggest Difference Coming Into 2026

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Things may have started a little slower last season, but it's a safe bet that won't be the case this year. If you had to put your finger on one thing that is different with this team this year compared to last, it would seem like the confidence in Manning, as well as head coach Steve Sarkisian, seems to be a lot stronger.

Everyone knows what kind of talent will be on the sidelines in Austin this fall. The only thing left for this team to do is show everyone they are a powerhouse when September rolls around. Stay calm, the season is less than three months from being here.

The countdown is on!

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