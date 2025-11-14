Longhorns Country

Could the Texas Longhorns Become the First Ever Three-Loss Playoff Team?

With one more win over a top five opponent, could the Texas Longhorns still make the 12-team cut in December?

Aaron Raley

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

After starting the 2025 season as the nation's top-ranked team and consensus favorite to win the national championship, the Texas Longhorns have seen their momentum go on a roller coaster ride of a lifetime.

After a season-opening loss to Ohio State and a midseason loss in "The Swamp" to the Florida Gators, the Horns found themselves in trouble early, with two losses before even hitting the midway point of the season.

However, that doesn't completely exclude Steve Sarkisian's team from the 12-team College Football Playoff.

So, You're Telling Me There's a Chance?

As the Horns gear up to face off against two top-five teams in their final three games, the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs this weekend and the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies to end the season, SEC Unfiltered's David Pollack stated a bold case that could result in the Longhorns making CFP history.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes.
Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes ahead of Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Thomas Jones (9) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"If Texas beats Georgia or A&M, they're in the playoff," Pollack said Thursday morning. "The first ever three-loss team that's going to be in the playoffs."

Pollack backed his statement with the season-opening game against Ohio State, as well as the maturity of quarterback Arch Manning, saying that no team has brought better competition to the reigning national champions than the Longhorns.

"Texas didn't have to go across the country and play Ohio State," Pollack explained. "Nobody played them (Ohio State) better than Texas. 14-7, when Manning wasn't even close to the best version of Manning that we've seen. We've seen him get better."

Pollack's earlier statement is true; no team has qualified for the CFP with three losses and nothing else to speak for.

In the old days, most teams would practically be eliminated after two losses, but in the days of the 12-team playoff, one or two losses is acceptable.

Last season, the Clemson Tigers entered the CFP with a 10-3 record, but their victory in the ACC Championship over the SMU Mustangs, another playoff team, gave them a pass.

Given that the Longhorns are out of the conference championship picture, barring a total collapse from Georgia, Alabama, or Texas A&M, winning out is probably their only path to the postseason right now, and even if they were to win one of those games against the Bulldogs or the Aggies, their fate would still likely fall into the hands of a 12-person committee.

But as of now, the Longhorns would be locked and loaded into the playoffs, sitting at No. 10 in the AP poll, the coaches' poll, and the most recent CFP rankings.

The Longhorns and Bulldogs kick off from Athens this Saturday at 6:30 PM.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football