Previewing The Showdown Between Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs
The Texas Longhorns are only days away from another matchup against an AP Poll top 10 opponent, after facing Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt already this season.
The Longhorns enter Athens after a bye week, allowing the team to get healthier ahead of a highly important meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas enters its tenth game of the 2025 campaign with Southeastern Conference Championship and College Football Playoff hopes in mind and on the line.
Texas' and Georgia's 2025 Seasons So Far
Despite having a bye, the Longhorns have reentered the top 10 for the first time since Week 6, before they dropped out following the loss to Florida. After the defeat in Gainesville, Texas went on to win three straight SEC games away from Austin, defeating Oklahoma in Dallas and then Kentucky and Mississippi State in overtime battles. Spending 42 days away from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Longhorns returned home against Vanderbilt on Nov. 1, dominating the first three quarters on their way to a seventh 2025 win.
Georgia, sitting at 8-1 and as the AP No. 5, opened SEC play with a hard-fought overtime win over Tennessee in Knoxville. The Bulldogs' sole loss of this season has come at home against Alabama, in which the Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead and held Georgia scoreless in the fourth quarter. Since then, Georgia has won five games in a row against SEC opponents, including against Ole Miss in Athens. Different from the Alabama game, the Bulldogs surged late, outscoring the Rebels 17-0 in the fourth to win 43-35.
The common opponents for the two sides have been Florida, Mississippi State, and Kentucky. The Bulldogs have beaten those three by a combined 45, while Texas plus/minus against the trio sits at just +2. The Longhorns faced all three away, while Georgia welcomed Kentucky to Athens, played Florida neutrally in Jacksonville, and went on the road to Starkville.
With a win at home this weekend, Georgia would inch closer to clinching a CFP spot, though the opportunity to make the SEC Championship, even with a victory over Texas, is out of its control.
For Texas, a lot relies on this Georgia game. With a loss in Athens, Texas would be out of SEC Championship consideration, and would have to win its final two games to convince the CFP committee to put them in as a 9-3 team. Still controlling their own destiny, however, if able to beat Georgia, the Longhorns would be in a good position regarding the CFP, having three top 10 wins on their resume. And if it can ultimately win out, Texas would be all but guaranteed a CFP spot and likely find itself in the SEC Championship.
Following Saturday's showdown, Georgia has two non-conference matchups remaining in Charlotte and rival Georgia Tech. Texas still has SEC foes Arkansas and Texas A&M to host in Austin.
Previous Head-to-Head Matchups
Texas and Georgia have only faced seven times in their history, two of them coming in 2024.
The only other recent time was at the end of the 2018 season when Texas defeated the Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, behind three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The Longhorns outlasted a late push by Georgia to win 28-21, earning what is still their only victory over head coach Kirby Smart.
Georgia beat Texas 10-9 in the 1984 Cotton Bowl, while the Longhorns won the first three matchups between the two programs in 1949, 1957 and 1958.
Last season, Texas -- ranked No. 1 at the time -- hosted Georgia at DKR on Oct. 19. Although they forced Carson Beck interceptions on two first-quarter drives, the Longhorns were unable to put points on the board and were the victim of a bounce-back second quarter from Georgia's offense. At halftime, Texas was down 23-0. Texas responded with 15 third-quarter points, but the Bulldogs held on for a 30-15 victory, handing head coach Steve Sarkisian's team its first loss of the season. The Longhorns struggled mightily to handle a menacing Bulldogs defensive unit, suffering seven sacks, six pass deflections and three interceptions by quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Then, in the SEC Championship, the programs reconvened in Atlanta on Dec. 7. Texas was the first to put points on the board, converting a field goal late in the first quarter. It was again a game controlled by the defenses, with multiple turnovers forced by both sides. Texas went into halftime up 6-3, with Georgia quarterback Carson Beck falling injured just before the break. Backup Gunner Stockton, now the Bulldogs' starter, led a touchdown drive to start the third quarter. A subsequent field goal put Georgia up seven points before a 41-yard touchdown by wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. tied the contest. The teams traded late field goals to send the game to overtime, kicker Bert Auburn's 37-yarder coming with just 18 seconds remaining.
Stockton played the hero in overtime, propelling the Bulldogs to a game-winning touchdown drive after Texas was held to just another field goal.
Now in the series' eighth edition, the Longhorns will head into Sanford Stadium for the first time. Before Alabama defeated them earlier this season, the Bulldogs had a 33-game winning streak at home, a time period that added up to almost six years.
The last time Georgia has lost multiple home games in one season was in 2016, Smart's first season at the helm in Athens.