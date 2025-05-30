Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown Provides Update on Knee Injury
After playing five years for the Texas Longhorns, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, staying in his home state to start his professional career.
In the second preseason game of his rookie year, Overshown tore his left ACL, ending his season before it really even began. He made his NFL regular season debut in 2024, starting 12 of 13 games and recording 90 total tackles. In Week 14 however, the former Longhorn suffered another devastating injury setback, tearing his ACL, PCL and MCL in his right knee.
The injury removed him from the rest of the season and is expected to keep him sidelined for a large part of this upcoming one.
But familiar with the rehab experience as a result of his 2023 injury, Overshown knows how to handle his comeback.
"I know it's a process; it's something we're not rushing just because I look good," Overshown said. "There's no need to rush the process. I'm going to come back when I'm 100%, when I'm ready when I know I can tough the field and not have to look down and worry about my knee."
Overshown recently participated with the rehab group during the Cowboys' organized team activities, reportedly in the "light jogging on grass" stage of his recovery.
It's a long road back for Overshown -- with a serious, career-changing injury like tearing three ligaments in your knee, the most important thing is to stay the course. He is working closely with the Cowboys' associate athletic director and director of rehabilitation Britt Brown.
"If you ask me, I can do anything and everything. But Britt [Brown], he dials it down, I started doing a little light jog this week, so that's a plus. I'm shuffling, backpedaling, doing all the small things, the beginning of the stages, I'm building into it," Overshown said.
The Texas alum is ahead of where he's supposed to be in the process. That is a good sign for Cowboys fans who want their dynamic linebacker back on the field.
When returning to the lineup, Overshown, now repping the No. 0 that he wore as a Longhorn, will be playing under a whole new coaching regime. After Mike McCarthy's contract was not renewed, Dallas promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach and hired former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator.
A realisitic return date for Overshown is Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs -- Thanksgiving Day.
"I'm just going to come up here, grind like I'm playing tomorrow," Overshown said. "Best believe I'm working as if I'm suiting up tomorrow. ... Whenever they unleash me, I'm going to be ready to go."