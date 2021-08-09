DeMarvion Overshown Is A Jack-Of-All-Trades For Texas

The senior linebacker is arguably the most important player for Texas' defensive headed into this season

As fall approaches, a new beginning for Texas football draws closer to officially kicking off. It's been seven long months since the hiring of Steve Sarkisian, but now all the hype and talk of the offseason will have room to unravel once the Longhorns take the field Sept. 4 against Louisiana.

Scoring production will be the focus for the offensive-minded Sarkisian, but an overall improvement in team defense compared to years past is desperately needed if Texas wants to make a turnaround.

Senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will be the head of the snake for a Texas defense that is one of the more experienced in the Big 12. Still, it'll take more than experience to overcome being ranked the 61st overall defense in the country for the 2020 season.

So what makes this defense different? On Saturday, Overshown spoke with the media on the improvements he's seen throughout the offseason with some of the newcomers as fall practice begins.

"They're some fast learners," he said. "Just watching from aside in the spring seeing young guys get in there and run reps with the ones."

It's been a long offseason that's tested the patience of a fierce competitor like Overshown. He's been battling a shoulder injury suffered in the spring, keeping him out of most contact drills in the offseason.

"It was very difficult at first," Overshown said. "Of course no one wants to be out while your teammates are on the field."

Despite limited on-field reps, the senior linebacker has continued to make sure his impact remains felt by his younger teammates. This has displayed Overshown's unique qualities that are required if this defense wants a bounce-back year. He knows this kind of leadership is a huge responsibility, which is exactly why he embraces it.

"It's really just be the best you can be," Overshown said. "It's the same as what I was last year, inside the box or sometimes outside the box. But just being the leader that they know I am, being one of the old-heads on the defense. That’s what I gotta do being my fourth year here, just taking the younger guys and leading them and just teaching them what I know.”

Overshown certainly has a versatile set of skills that will hopefully rub off onto some of the new players. After all, he started his career at Texas playing defensive back before former head coach Tom Herman asked if he could switch to linebacker prior to the 2020 season.

“Last year, I really didn’t get a chance to learn the linebacker position before fall camp, so basically getting a full offseason at the position I feel like what people saw last year was not even close to what they’re gonna see this year," Overshown said.

New defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will be at the helm next season and will likely be able to maximize his star linebacker's game-breaking potential. Overshown made it known that he's fully invested himself into the lessons and philosophies his new DC has taught the team so far.

“He’s a good guy he definitely taught me a lot in his short time being here" Overshown said. "I believe in him and he believes in me and I’ve seen what he's been able to do with other players at other schools. So I’m trusting him to get the job done just like I know he will.”

Overshown, a member of the watch list for the 2021 Butkus Award, has proven he can adapt to anything a new coach throws at him. But with a coach like Kwiatkowski, constant defensive adjustments will be needed for the defense to make their true impact on the field.

“The fact that he keeps us moving around, I feel like he knows the exact spots and what the offense is gonna do so he puts us in great positions to make plays," Overshown said.



The list of traits goes on and on for a player like Overshown. He's shown his value to the team as a sideline motivator, quality leader, explosive athlete, and a player who can adjust to criticism or tactic changes.

It's always been considered urgent for a leader of his caliber to appear for Texas. Now, the Longhorns have a certified gem in Overshown, as his overall excellence will be one of the driving forces in 2021 on the journey to bringing Texas back to relevancy again.

