For the second straight week, former Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay scored the Baltimore Ravens’ first touchdown of the game.

The Ravens faced the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and the Ravens drew the opening kickoff. Duvernay, who is the Ravens’ kickoff returner and has built a reputation as one of the game best entering his third season in the NFL, returned that kickoff for a touchdown.

It was the second kickoff return for a touchdown for his career.

Last week, the Ravens’ season opener, he scored not only the Ravens’ first touchdown of the game but their first touchdown of the season, coming against the New York Jets.

While Duvernay has already built that reputation as a kickoff returner, he’s working to get more attention as a receiver after the departure of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to Arizona in the offseason.

Last weeks’ touchdown catch showed off his ability to execute the back shoulder face. Sunday’s touchdown showed us more of what NFL players and coaches already knew about the Texas-ex.

Last season Duvernay was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection as a kick returner. He also caught 33 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

As a rookie with the Ravens in 2020, he caught 20 passes for 201 yards. The Ravens made him a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

At Texas, Duvernay wrapped up his career in 2019 with 1,386 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 106 receptions, one of the best totals in the nation. He was named All-Big 12 First Team that season.

For his Texas career, Duvernay caught 176 passes for 2,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.

