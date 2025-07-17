Did Texas Longhorns Play a Role In Nick Saban's Retirement Decision?
College football has been without former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban for well more than a year now, after Saban brought an end to the most impressive coaching career in cfb history in January 2024. A few months after Saban's decision, the SEC found itself with a pair of new members, including the Texas Longhorns.
Occurring within a near time frame, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd believes that the two events may be related.
"Texas is the most well-funded program right now in the country," Cowherd said. "They got more money than anybody. I remember before, when Texas was approved to go to the SEC...I said 'they are gonna change that conference' and...remember Nick Saban...started complaining about NIL...he saw it coming...There's a lot more money in Texas than [Alabama] and Nick Saban saw it and got out...Nick Saban was afraid of what he saw at Texas."
Cowherd, in his statement, implied that part of the reason Saban decided to leave the Crimson Tide is that a program like Texas, which may be more financially well-endowed, would be a problem for opposing teams like Alabama.
Why Nick Saban Retired and How Did a Program Like Texas Perhaps Affect That Decision
Saban announced his retirement as NIL's influence continued to grow within collegiate athletics, but well before his announcement, Saban anticipated the end was near.
"This is getting more and more difficult on me. I'm not ready to do it now, but we're going to have to start evaluating this more on a year-to-year basis," Saban said after the 2022 season to Greg Byrne, the University of Alabama's athletic director, according to ESPN.
Despite what few seasons he had left on the gridiron, Saban seemed to be considering a return to college football after a loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl in 2024. But after meeting with players, he realized how much of an impact NIL would have on his roster.
"I thought we could have a hell of a team next year, and then maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I'm going to play because they're thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?" Saban said to ESPN's Chris Low. "Our program here was always built on how much value can we create for your future and your personal development, academic success in graduating and developing an NFL career on the field."
Saban then retired, knowing the landscape he would be dealing with today with NIL would be too much, and one that major programs like Texas will try to take advantage of.
In a survey recently completed by On3, Texas was listed as the biggest spender in college football, topping a list that included Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Miami. The Longhorns also have the most highly valued player in NIL, according to On3, Arch Manning. Manning's current valuation by On3 is $6.8 million, more than two million higher than the next closest player.
Though it may not be certain if programs such as Texas played a part in Saban retiring from coaching, it is known that with elite-level talent and the financial capability to maintain that talent, Texas could continue to be a powerhouse in college football for the foreseeable future.