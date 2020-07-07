LonghornsCountry
Director of Football Operations Tory Teykl Departs Texas

Tomer Barazani

Texas Director of Football Operations Tory Teykl has moved on, accepting an offer with the Kansas Jayhawks. Teykl, a key member of Herman’s staff and one of the few influential women in college football, will finish her tenure at the Forty Acres in the coming weeks.

Horns247 reports that “Teykl’s departure will leave a huge void for Herman to fill since she is in charge of handling a load of responsibilities for the Longhorns, including coordinating camps and team travel plans, handling all communication with the team and working as a liaison with both compliance and academic services among many other responsibilities.”

Tom Herman will now have seven new assistant coaches going into arguably the most important season of his career. Some of the new faces include offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Chris Ash, who have done an exceptional job thus far. Following a disappointing 8-5 record last season, Heisman Trophy candidate and senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger will look to lead this Longhorn team back to its glory days.

Last month, the University of Texas athletics department announced that 13 of its football players have tested positive for COVID-19. At the same time, voluntary workouts have started on campus for the rest of the roster.

As other professional leagues (NBA, NHL, MLB) are set to start in the coming month, it will be interesting to track the effects of COVID-19 with the potential restart of college football.

The Longhorns are set to start the season on September 5th, facing off against the University of South Florida for the very first time.

