Does Texas Really Deserve Its New CFP Ranking?

In a College Football Playoff rankings that saw Notre Dame jump up into the top five after a big win against Miami and Indiana get punished for not playing a game this past week, Texas was looking to make a move up the rankings after a strong finish in their victory over Missouri on Saturday.

While the Longhorns didn't get their dream scenario and crack into the top five, they saw progression in the right direction.

The question is, are they in the right place?

Texas ranks No. 6 in Tuesday's CFP rankings

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the field during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas jumps up one spot in tonight's rankings to No.6 as the third highest SEC team. There are a few teams that we knew would be ahead of the Longhorns coming into the release of the rankings.

Georgia and Alabama were both ahead of the team last week and faced no problems over the last week. Georgia was on bye and still holds the best record in the SEC, while the Crimson Tide took care of business against LSU, 31-13.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Another team that rightfully should be ahead of the Longhorns is Utah, who are still undefeated and now No. 2 after Miami falls to No. 7 after their loss to the Fighting Irish.

The final team that feels fair to keep ahead of Steve Sarkisian's unit is UCLA, who are still undefeated, one of only two teams in the rankings. While the schedule isn't the most attractive resume for the Bruins, the CFP committee has to reward winning, and UCLA has done just that.

The only other team above Texas is Notre Dame after knocking off Miami at home. The strength of schedule and quality wins lands in favor of the Longhorns, but due to the two losses against unranked opponents, it feels okay that the Fighting Irish still hold the advantage.

There's only three teams behind Texas that may have fans with an argument, but it would come with a lot of bias.

Miami comes in one spot behind Texas with only one loss to an elite team on the road, but the committee decided that the strength of schedule from the Hurricanes wasn't enough to jump the Longhorns. That may be a bit of an overreaction to one loss, but Texas fans will take it.

Tennessee and Indiana are in the following two slots and with Texas' head to head win over Tennessee along with Indiana losing to Ohio State at home, the same team the Longhorns beat at DKR, there's little room for argument.

Ultimately No. 6 feels right for the Longhorns, there's slight discussion that they could be one spot higher or one lower, but they've fallen right in the middle to a pretty fair spot.

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