Texas Surprisingly Moves Past Miami in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Despite some of the up-and-down moments that the 2026 season has thrown at them, the Texas Longhorns have built one of the most impressive College Football Playoff resumes ahead of Saturday's road matchup in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers.

Texas took down Missouri last week, giving the Longhorns their fourth ranked win of the year. All four of the ranked teams that Texas beat remained in the new CFP Top 25 rankings released on Tuesday evening.

Even with two losses, it's clear that Texas' resume is viewed in high regard by the committee, which moved the Longhorns past one-loss Miami to the No. 6 spot in the second edition of the 2026 CFP rankings.

Why Moving Past Miami is Great News for Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Texas, despite two losses, moved past Miami is great news for the Longhorns moving forward. If both teams were to win out, it's likely Texas could be ranked higher than a one-loss team from the ACC.

So, why is this surprising?

It's pretty simple. Miami's only loss is to No. 5 Notre Dame. Falling in South Bend is arguably the "best" loss in college football. Many expected that it would not have too much of an impact on the Hurricanes in the new rankings.

On top of that, two of Texas' best wins -- Ohio State and Ole Miss -- got a bit worse this past weekend but it's clear the committee still views both victories in high regard. The Longhorns also have two losses to teams that aren't in the new rankings (Oklahoma and Florida).

It wouldn't have been too much of a surprise if the Longhorns stayed at No. 7, so the fact they leapfrogged a one-loss team that was No. 1 just a few days ago comes as a slight shock.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Miami falling behind a two-loss Texas will certainly cause some debate this week.

New College Football Playoff Rankings

Detailed view of the CFP championship trophy on the sidelines during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 2 - Utah Utes



No. 3 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 4 - UCLA Bruins



No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 6 - Texas Longhorns



No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 9 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 10 - BYU Cougars



No. 11 - Kentucky Wildcats



No. 12 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 13 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons



No. 14 - Houston Cougars



No. 15 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 16 - Oregon Ducks



No. 17 - South Carolina Gamecocks



No. 18 - USC Trojans



No. 19 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 20 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 21 - LSU Tigers



No. 22 - Missouri Tigers



No. 23 - Arizona Wildcats



No. 24 - Boise State Broncos



No. 25 - Oklahoma State Cowboys

How Texas' College Football Resume Stacks Up

Here is a simple look at what Texas' CFP resume currently looks like ahead of Week 11 of the college football season:

Current Record: 7-2 (4-2 SEC)

Key Wins



- vs. Ohio State



- at Tennessee



- vs. Ole Miss



- at Missouri

Losses



- vs. Oklahoma (neutral)



- vs. Florida

Remaining Games



- at LSU (Nov. 14)



- vs. Arkansas (Nov. 21)



- at Texas A&M (Nov. 27)

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