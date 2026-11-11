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Texas Surprisingly Moves Past Miami in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns remain one of the top teams in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after taking down Missouri.
Zach Dimmitt|
Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Longhorns

Despite some of the up-and-down moments that the 2026 season has thrown at them, the Texas Longhorns have built one of the most impressive College Football Playoff resumes ahead of Saturday's road matchup in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers.

Texas took down Missouri last week, giving the Longhorns their fourth ranked win of the year. All four of the ranked teams that Texas beat remained in the new CFP Top 25 rankings released on Tuesday evening.

Even with two losses, it's clear that Texas' resume is viewed in high regard by the committee, which moved the Longhorns past one-loss Miami to the No. 6 spot in the second edition of the 2026 CFP rankings.

Why Moving Past Miami is Great News for Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Texas, despite two losses, moved past Miami is great news for the Longhorns moving forward. If both teams were to win out, it's likely Texas could be ranked higher than a one-loss team from the ACC.

So, why is this surprising?

It's pretty simple. Miami's only loss is to No. 5 Notre Dame. Falling in South Bend is arguably the "best" loss in college football. Many expected that it would not have too much of an impact on the Hurricanes in the new rankings.

On top of that, two of Texas' best wins -- Ohio State and Ole Miss -- got a bit worse this past weekend but it's clear the committee still views both victories in high regard. The Longhorns also have two losses to teams that aren't in the new rankings (Oklahoma and Florida).

It wouldn't have been too much of a surprise if the Longhorns stayed at No. 7, so the fact they leapfrogged a one-loss team that was No. 1 just a few days ago comes as a slight shock.

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Miami falling behind a two-loss Texas will certainly cause some debate this week.

New College Football Playoff Rankings

CFP championship trophy
Detailed view of the CFP championship trophy on the sidelines during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 2 - Utah Utes

No. 3 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 4 - UCLA Bruins

No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 6 - Texas Longhorns

No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 9 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 10 - BYU Cougars

No. 11 - Kentucky Wildcats

No. 12 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 13 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 14 - Houston Cougars

No. 15 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 16 - Oregon Ducks

No. 17 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 18 - USC Trojans

No. 19 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 20 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 21 - LSU Tigers

No. 22 - Missouri Tigers

No. 23 - Arizona Wildcats

No. 24 - Boise State Broncos

No. 25 - Oklahoma State Cowboys

How Texas' College Football Resume Stacks Up

Here is a simple look at what Texas' CFP resume currently looks like ahead of Week 11 of the college football season:

Current Record: 7-2 (4-2 SEC)

Key Wins

- vs. Ohio State

- at Tennessee

- vs. Ole Miss

- at Missouri

Losses

- vs. Oklahoma (neutral)

- vs. Florida

Remaining Games

- at LSU (Nov. 14)

- vs. Arkansas (Nov. 21)

- at Texas A&M (Nov. 27)

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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