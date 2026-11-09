2026 is Texas' Last Chance to Make an SEC Championship Game

Texas joined the SEC with hopes of becoming a regular contender in the league's biggest games. But the conference's announcement on Monday changes the timeline for that ambition, making this season's race to Atlanta especially significant.

The league confirmed that the Dec. 5 contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the 35th and final SEC Championship Game. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams, the conference is bringing an end to a tradition that began in 1992.

Texas has a narrow path to the final game

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the field during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are still firmly in the race, but they have work to do. At 4-2 in SEC play, Texas sits behind Georgia (6-1), Alabama (5-2) and Kentucky (5-2) in the conference standings. Tennessee also has a 4-2 record, making the remaining schedule especially important as teams compete for the two spots in Atlanta.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas has three conference games left, beginning with a road matchup against LSU on Nov. 14. The Longhorns then return to Austin to host Arkansas before closing the regular season on the road against Texas A&M on Nov. 27. A 3-0 finish would put Texas at 7-2 in conference play, giving it a good chance to reach the championship game, though the crowded standings mean tiebreakers could play a significant role.

The challenge for Texas is that it can't control what happens elsewhere in the SEC. Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky all have opportunities to strengthen their position, while Tennessee remains level with the Longhorns but doesn't hold the tiebreaker due to Texas' head-to-head win against them. Every remaining result matters and Texas has nearly no room for another conference loss if it wants to play for a conference title.

There is also a historical element to the opportunity. The SEC Championship Game debuted in 1992, when Alabama defeated Florida 28-21 at Legion Field in Birmingham. It moved to Atlanta in 2994, where the Georgia Dome hosted the event for 23 consecutive seasons before Mercedes-Benz Stadium took over in 2017. Across its first 34 editions, the game helped launch 14 SEC teams to national championships.

The expanded playoff may give more teams a route to the national championship, but it does not replace the significance of winning a conference title. For Texas, reaching the SEC Championship Game would be another milestone in its transition into the league and a chance to compete for its first SEC crown.

The Longhorns have spent the past two seasons building their place in the conference. Now, the SEC has put a deadline on one of the sport's most recognizable traditions. Texas has three games and some help needed to earn a trip to Atlanta and become part of the final chapter.

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