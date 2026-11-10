Texas DL Hero Kanu Set to Play Through Painful Injury for Rest of Season

The Texas Longhorns have managed to stay squarely in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff despite inconsistency on offense, back-to-back losses to unranked teams, and, a slew of key injuries on both sides of the ball.

Texas took down Missouri on Saturday for a 34-20 win despite dealing with multiple injured starters, some of whom are out for the rest of the season.

As a result, it didn't exactly make Texas fans pleased to see starting defensive lineman Hero Kanu go down with an apparent upper-body injury against Mizzou, as he was in obvious pain before heading to the locker room.

After the game, Kanu told reporters that he's fine, but there's now some more clarity about what injury he's dealing with.

Hero Kanu Tore His Bicep vs. Missouri

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Hero Kanu (93) reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports from Eric Henry of Horns247, Kanu suffered a torn bicep against Missouri. However, he is expected to play through it, as the main issue is tolerating the pain associated with the injury.

If Kanu didn't already have a massive amount of respect from fans and his teammates for the leader and player he has become, he certainly will now.

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The Longhorns have three games left in the regular season and potentially more beyond that if they end up making the College Football Playoff. Kanu won't be at 100% if he plays, meaning other defensive linemen like Alex January and Justus Terry could take on an even bigger role than they already had.

If a torn bicep sounds painful, it's because it is. Kanu will have to fight through the pain if he wants to play, as surgery would mean the end of his season due to the recovery time. Fortunately, it doesn't look like immediate surgery will be necessary and could be something that he holds off on until the offseason.

Why Offseason Surgery Could Be An Option for Hero Kanu

The severity of Kanu's injury are unclear at this time. A partial or complete tear of the bicep offer much different outcomes for his season. But according to Henry's report, it looks like Kanu got the best-case scenario when it comes to this specific injury.

Regardless of the severity, Kanu could have to undergo offseason surgery to addresses the issue, especially since he's a high-level athlete and not your run-of-the-mill guy who hits the gym a few times a week.

According to Texas Orthopaedic Associates, surgery is recommended if "significant weakness affects work or sports."

However, partial tears can be healed with non-surgical treatment like general rest, physical therapy or injections.

It remains to be seen how Kanu's body reacts to the pain once he gets back onto the field, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him undergo surgery in order to ensure that he gets back to 100%.

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