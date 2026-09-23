If you have travel plans to Rocky Top this Saturday for Texas's SEC opener against Tennessee, be prepared for major traffic. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Knoxville News Sentinel's Adam Sparks first reported the news on Wednesday afternoon.

"A source told Knox News that Tennessee is working under the assumption that the president will attend the game," Sparks reported. "The source requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made."

This will be the first game of the 2026 college football season Trump has been in attendance for. The last game Trump attended was the 2025/2026 CFP national championship game between Indiana and Oregon.

This will be the 13th college football game overall and fifth matchup involving an SEC program that Trump has ever attended as a political figure.

Texas-Tennessee Headlined By Big-Name Quarterback Battle

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, this matchup has major sentimental value for Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Arch will be facing his legendary uncle Peyton's alma mater.

Beyond that angle, though, there's a legitimate quarterback battle that could unfold on Rocky Top.

True freshman Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon faces his first major test behind center against Texas, with easily the biggest audience he's ever played in front of.

The Longhorns' pass rush, on paper, is elite. Defensive end Colin Simmons may be the best edge-rusher in the country. Thus far, he and the rest of the line haven't gotten much of a chance to show it, though. Julian Sayin was evasive in the pocket when Ohio State came to town in Week 2, while Texas State and UTSA have been aiming to negate that through quick short routes.

Brandon runs Vols head coach Josh Heupel's up-tempo spread offense well, operating efficiently in space from the gun. He has confidence, but the opponents he's faced (Furman, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State) didn't possess nearly the same type of caliber athletes coming after him that Texas does.

Meanwhile, Manning is coming off of two straight games where his play didn't reach his massive potential for the entire 60 minutes. There'd be a much different narrative about his season if he didn't lead the Longhorns from down 20 to complete a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback against the Buckeyes.

Manning can further his Heisman hopes in Week 4 anyway.

Manning's candidacy surged during the Ohio State comeback but he needs more to help his case, with Trinidad Chambliss is building his own case at Ole Miss. Chambliss vanquished LSU and amassed 363 passing yards and three all-purpose touchdowns in Week 3. The Rebels quarterback may be the new guy to beat in the Heisman race until further notice.

Is Texas on Upset Alert Against Tennessee?

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian looks at the scoreboard during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trump will be witnessing a ranked SEC battle that has some believing Texas is on upset alert heading into it.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has recognized the hostile environment his team will be playing in, while Manning had struggles in similar atmospheres against Georgia, Florida, and Ohio State last season.

Hitting the road is where the 2025 campaign unraveled. The Longhorns were 2-3 last year in true road matchups.

Staying No. 1 is harder than becoming No. 1. Texas could learn that the hard way on Saturday afternoon with increased attention and pressure from the President watching.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.