Tennessee Just Revealed What it Fears Most About Texas

For the first time since joining the SEC, the Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers will meet on the gridiron. This highly anticipated top-15 matchup features talented quarterbacks Arch Manning and Faizon Brandon.

Texas and Tennessee finished 3-0 in their non-conference schedules, but the Longhorns have a lot to work on leading up to Saturday. Neyland Stadium is a tough place to play. The Volunteers will try to protect their home field for this high-stakes game.

Texas has one of the best rosters in the country, and Tennessee publicly recognized that.

High Praise for the Longhorns' Wide Receivers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers are focused on the details this week. But Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo are posing a real threat to Tennessee's defense. Co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter spoke highly of the wide receiver duo.

"What doesn't stand out about them? They have a fantastic group. They have length, they have speed, they're fluid in their movements," Poindexter said. "They have the whole route tree they can run against you. And they're comfortable with their quarterback, so when you watch them on tape, they look like a real operation. So, it'll be a challenge."

Typically, Coleman and Wingo are the biggest challenge for any opposing defense. They've combined for 24 receptions and six touchdowns. Coleman has been a touchdown machine since arriving in Austin. He's formed a strong chemistry with Arch Manning. Wingo is versatile and is a nightmare to defend.

Poindexter also spoke highly of Manning. He believes the secondary will be challenged on the vertical ball for the first time this season.

"Well first off, he's experienced, he has high-end talent, can run, can throw, a really talented player. And obviously with the receivers they have, he's got real targets, tight ends, running backs," Poindexter said. "So, they'll be a big challenge. This would be the first week I think our secondary will be challenged on the vertical ball, so we're getting ready to play."

The Volunteers rolled through their non-conference schedule, defeating Furman, Georgia Tech, and Kennesaw State. Texas-Ohio State was the toughest non-conference opponent that an SEC team faced, and the Longhorns passed. Steve Sarkisian saw what his team looks like against stiff competition, while Josh Heupel hasn't.

Perhaps a sudden shift in competition concerns the Volunteers. Texas' offense is littered with talent, but it hasn't been fully unlocked yet. Poindexter and Tennessee clearly understand what's in front of them, but can the Longhorns execute?

Texas has to run the ball effectively to unlock its star wideouts. If they can accomplish that and Manning finds his groove, we could see an unleashed Longhorns offense on Saturday.

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