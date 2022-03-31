Skip to main content

‘Elbow’s Awesome’: Longhorns’ Bijan Robinson Updates Injury Status

‘Elbow’s Great’: Texas Longhorns’ running back Bijan Robinson gives encouraging updates about his injury from last season

Entering the 2022 season, third-year running back Bijan Robinson will be one of the more exciting players in College Football.

Now that Robinson’s elbow seems to be healed, he should be able to shift his focus to the upcoming season.

“Things have been great. Elbow’s awesome,” said Robinson.

Robinson’s dislocated elbow injury excluded him from the final few games of 2021. The Heisman candidate finished with 1,422 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns.

At spring practice, Robinson looked like he didn’t miss a step, showing explosive cuts and speed:

Things have changed, with a brewing quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers for the starting position.

In addition, Steve Sarkisian and company had a productive offseason, picking up an impressive recruiting class and some strong transfer portal talent.

As for Robinson, the Longhorns will need him to stay healthy to have a successful 2022 season. Along with improved quarterback play and new talent, the team will hopefully bounce back from a disappointing record of 5-7 in 2021.

Looking to the near future, the team will turn its focus to the annual Texas Football Orange-White Game, on Saturday, April 23 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Will Bijan Robinson win the Heisman? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

