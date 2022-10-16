Eli Manning Has Advice For Nephew, Longhorns Star Commit Arch

AUSTIN - Few quarterbacks have more experience than two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning.

Fortunately for Texas commit Arch Manning, who was just in Austin on an unofficial visit for the Longhorns' win over Iowa State, his uncle Eli is also one of a handful of players who have had to deal with the kind of enormous expectations that the teenage NFL legacy will have to battle throughout his career.

And in a recent interview with People Magazine, Eli had some important advice to impart to his nephew - enjoy the experience.

"It's all about trying to earn the respect of your teammates, your coaches, have a great work ethic," Eli said in the interview. "Enjoy the college experience of whatever campus that you're at."

Obviously, things are a bit different for Arch than they were for Eli, or Peyton for that matter.

Neither of the elder Mannings had to deal with the social media phenomenon that has emerged over the last two decades coming out of high school.

Nor did they experience the mayhem and scrutiny of the modern recruiting era and the expectations that come along with being (quite literally) the highest-rated recruit in the history of the sport.

But despite all the attention, pressure, and exposure, Arch has thrived, even breaking both of his uncles' all-time passing records - records he is on pace to shatter by the end of his career with the Greenies.

And because of that, Eli is proud of Arch.

"I've just been proud of Arch on how he's handled this whole situation," Eli said in the interview. "I know there's been a lot of pressure on him since he was a freshman in high school and was the starting quarterback. He's broken all my records and Peyton [Manning]'s records, so I don't know if he needs any more advice from me right now."

So how good has Arch been?

Through 37 regular season games in his career, Manning has completed 587 of 907 passes for 7,584 yards and 103 touchdowns. In 2022 alone, Six games through his senior season, he is on pace to have the best statistical year of his high school career, completing 85 of 140 passes for 1,315 yards and 22 touchdowns, with one interception.

And just about three months from now, he will be stepping foot on the 40 Acres to take part in spring football drills.

