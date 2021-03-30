Elite 11 President has High Hopes for Longhorns QB Card

Hudson Card has the support of Elite 11 president Brian Stumpf to be the Longhorns' starter

The Steve Sarkisian era will be kicking off with a new man under center. As a former offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach, the first-year man for the University of Texas understands the value of having a reliable quarterback.

It's quite simple when looking at the reality of the position. A team either has a quarterback or they don't.

Sam Ehlinger will be headed to the NFL after four years as the frontman in Tom Herman's system. Casey Thompson might have the experience but Hudson Card's dual-threat control might make him the ideal fit for Sarkisian's offense.

Brian Stumpf, the president of Elite 11, can see why Sarkisian would lean in favor of the Lake Travis product.

READ MORE: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Wins Texas Position Battles On Offense?

"He was definitely one of our favorites out here," Stumpf told Longhorn Country of the former Elite 11 prospect. "I think he finished in the top five or six in terms of the competition of the finals that year. I'm excited to see what he's able to do if he wins that competition."

Stumpf mentioned the winning factor it takes to be the quarterback of the Cavaliers. The laundry list of names that have come before Card all went on to at least earn their shot as a starter at the next level.

Card's intangibles of speed, accuracy, and natural strength landed him in Austin. The term "wirey" was thrown around while back at his high school. Now, that 175-pounder is a bit bigger, ready to make his mark.

READ MORE: Offensive Tackle Malik Agbo Enticed By Texas's New Coaching Staff

"He has a ton of upside and Texas fans should be excited about him," Stumpf said.

Sarkisian's vast knowledge of different quarterbacks won't limit him to working with one style at the league's most important position. Card's strong arm will allow him to work high in the pocket. His legs and ability to escape pressures adds another element to his weapon's chest.

The skill Stumpf is sold on with Card? A no-flinch mentality.

"He's going to be able to shake off an incompletion or a bad series or that sort of stuff," Sumpf said. "He'll get to the sideline, decompress on it, and then it's flushed down the toilet and we're on to the next play. I think he's just really even-keeled."

Card will have a chance to show prove Stumpf's words true, as attempts to win one of the most scrutinized position battles in college football.

Do you think Card is the next Longhorns quarterback? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Dear Arch Manning: The 10 Reasons You Belong With Longhorns