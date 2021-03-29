NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Offensive Tackle Malik Agbo Enticed By Texas's New Coaching Staff

Four-Star Offensive Tackle Malik Agbo Increasingly Enticed By the Texas Longhorns' New Coaching Staff
Frisco- Federal Way (Wash.) Beamer offensive tackle Malik Agbo was front and center on Sunday at the USA Football Combine in Frisco, Texas.

At six-foot-five and 320 pounds, Agbo is a prime target for the Texas Longhorns’ 2022 class. He possesses a huge body, along with impressive athleticism, strength, and agility–all qualities that are attractive to new offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

Flood, along with head coach Steve Sarkisian, have forged a great relationship with the recruit:

“The relationship from when they were at Bama and stuff like that coming over to Texas, I think is built, even more, you know, and fitting the offense, and all that good stuff, you know, perfect scheme for me to know thrive and succeed to the best of my abilities.

Many other top programs including, LSU, Alabama, Oregon, and Washington are vying for Agbo's commitment. Despite all the interest, Agbo hasn’t scheduled any official visits just yet:

“I haven't made any official visits yet but I do plan on going to some, what was it, as soon as I get back from this camp. Once I get back and everything then I'll find situated and sit down with my mom, talk and do all that good stuff.”

Official college recruiting visits will most likely take place in June. Expect the Longhorns to be right in the mix for Agbo when the time comes.

Will Texas land Agbo? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

