Elite CB Montre Jackson Gave Emotional Speech Before Committing to Texas

The Texas Longhorns landed another massive recruiting win on Saturday, as 2027 four-star cornerback Montre Jackson announced his commitment to the Longhorns over SMU, Ole Miss and others.

Texas has now a 20-man recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, with 10 of these commitments coming in the month of June alone.

But while many of the team's recent commitments have no doubt caused Texas fans to be excited about the future, none of them have managed to tug at the heartstrings of the Longhorn faithful like Jackson did during his official commitment announcement.

Montre Jackson Holds Back Tears Before Committing to Texas

Texas Longhorns helmet on the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A product of Garland Lakeview Centennial in Garland, TX, choosing the Longhorns over his hometown SMU Mustangs likely wasn't an easy choice for Jackson, but it's already clear that Austin is where his heart is at.

Take a look at the video, which was captured by Jordan Scruggs of OnTexasFootball.

Garland Lakeview Centennial CB Montre Jackson delivers an emotional speech before committing to the Longhorns @ontexasfootball | #HookEm https://t.co/G8p3PL0Hsx pic.twitter.com/mbSwi2HA5F — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggsOTF) June 27, 2026

Instead of trying on a different hat and then throwing it on the ground as a joke -- something that many recruits have done over the past few years for comedic effect -- Jackson finished reading his speech and then made his decision clear. He picked up the Longhorn hat and committed to Texas.

The table that he and his family were sitting at already displayed three Texas hats, so there wasn't much doubt to begin with about where Jackson was heading. Either way, it's still a sigh of relief for Longhorn fans that have kept a close eye on his recruitment in recent weeks.

“What’s exciting me about being a Longhorn is being coached by one of the best defensive coordinators and a rising cornerback coach," Jackson told Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

Jackson now joins a Texas 2027 class is currently No. 5 in 247Sports' team rankings. This grup features some of the nation's best players, many of which have only recently announced a commitment to the Longhorns.

Jackson is now a part of a Texas 2027 class that is headlined by five-star players like cornerback John Meredith III and wide receiver Easton Royal along with four-star recruits in edge rushers Cameron Hall, Jabarrius Garror and Derwin Fields, wide receiver Briceson Thrower, offensive tackle Brian Swanson, defensive lineman Kasi Currie, cornerback Karnell James, tight end Brock Williams and more.

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